ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Queens subway rider stabbed in unprovoked attack: NYPD

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hw5yK_0g6pKgNV00

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the face without provocation on a Queens subway train at the height of the Friday morning rush, according to police.

The victim was aboard a southbound No. 7 train near the Queensboro Plaza station around 8:40 a.m. when a man stabbed him on the right side of his face, authorities said.

More NYC News

The assailant attacked without any provocation, then ran off on foot, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Elmhurst Hospital. Police described his wounds as not life-threatening.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was last seen wearing a black and gold button-down shirt and black shorts.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man beat, robbed woman who ignored him on Brooklyn train: NYPD

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man beat and robbed a female straphanger aboard a subway train after she ignored his attempts at conversation, police said Monday. The 29-year-old victim was riding a southbound L train near the East 105th Street station around 9:15 a.m. June 6, when a man tried to strike up a chat […]
PIX11

2 people shot outside a lounge in Queens: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– Two people were shot outside a lounge in Queens early Monday morning, police said. One man was shot in the arm and a female was shot in the leg in front of 127-10 Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park at around 3:20 a.m., authorities said. Both victims were taken to a hospital and […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man shot in the neck in lobby of Queens apartment building: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man was shot in the neck in a lobby of an apartment building in Queens Sunday night, police said. The 25-year-old victim was shot following a dispute with another male in the apartment complex on 24th Street in Long Island City at around 11:30 p.m., police said. The victim is in […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Man in FedEx polo, accomplice sought in Bronx shooting: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men, one of whom was dressed as a FedEx worker, pushed their way into a Bronx apartment and shot a man inside, authorities said Monday. The duo struck around 9:20 a.m. June 8, when they approached an apartment door in a building near Willis Avenue and East 135th […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Off-duty cop fatally stabbed by estranged husband in the Bronx: sources

THE BRONX (PIX11)– An off-duty NYPD officer was fatally stabbed by her estranged husband in the Bronx early Monday morning, law enforcement sources said. The 31-year-old cop was found unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds on her body at an apartment in Concourse Village at around 2:50 a.m., police said. EMS pronounced the officer […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 3 shot in the Bronx, shooter still on the loose

Three people are recovering after getting shot Sunday night in the Bronx, according to police. The NYPD says three people were shot on 1490 Sheridan Blvd. at around 10:30 p.m. One person was shot in the leg, another was grazed in the face, and the last victim was shot in the buttocks.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Nypd#Violent Crime#Nyc News#Elmhurst Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
News 12

Police: Off-duty NYPD officer found stabbed to death in the Bronx

An off-duty police officer was found early Monday morning stabbed inside of a Bronx apartment on Grand Concourse. Police have confirmed that the victim is 31-year-old Arianna Reyes-Gomez from the Bronx. Police say they responded to a stabbing call at around 2:50 a.m. at 780 Grand Course. Upon arrival, police...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man fatally stabbed with machete in his Queens home: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man fatally stabbed his nephew in the back with a machete in Queens early Sunday morning, police said. Authorities found the 29-year-old victim with wounds to the back and hand in his home on 187th Place in Jamaica at around 5 a.m., police said. The man, Neraz Roberts, was pronounced dead […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

Uncle Arrested for Machete Killing of Nephew at NYC Home: NYPD

A man was arrested in Queens early Sunday for allegedly stabbing his nephew to death in the back with a machete, police said. The 50-year-old man was booked after officers responded to a Jamaica home on 187th Place around 5 a.m. for a call of a stabbing, the NYPD said.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Guilty: Man convicted in Queens murder of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen

QUEENS (PIX11) — Jagger Freeman, 28, was found guilty on murder charges in the 2019 death of NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen, officials said Monday. Freeman and an accomplice, Christopher Ransom, held up a Richmond Hill T-Mobile store. Ransom pointed a fake gun at responding officers, who fired 42 shots. Simonsen, a 19-year veteran detective, was […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Man, 29, stabbed to death with machete by uncle inside Queens home

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death with a machete by his uncle inside the family’s Queens home early Sunday, police said. Cops responding to a 4:57 a.m. 911 call about a man with a machete trying to kill himself found Neraz Roberts dead inside the house in Jamaica. He had been stabbed in the back and right hand, police said. Police took his 50-year-old uncle Mahadeo Sukhnandan into custody ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Group jumped, stabbed man walking through Queens: NYPD

CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for a group of six men who reportedly jumped, and then stabbed, a man walking through Queens. According to police, the 30-year-old victim was walking near the corner of Corona and Otis avenues about 1:22 a.m. on May 14. The man was with two of his friends, who […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy