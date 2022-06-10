Queens subway rider stabbed in unprovoked attack: NYPD

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A 62-year-old man was stabbed in the face without provocation on a Queens subway train at the height of the Friday morning rush, according to police.

The victim was aboard a southbound No. 7 train near the Queensboro Plaza station around 8:40 a.m. when a man stabbed him on the right side of his face, authorities said.

The assailant attacked without any provocation, then ran off on foot, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Elmhurst Hospital. Police described his wounds as not life-threatening.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, was last seen wearing a black and gold button-down shirt and black shorts.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

