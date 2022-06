LOCK HAVEN, PA – Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. and friends unveiled the city’s first Side Street Saturday and it was well received. The Clark McLane Band played from 7 to 9 p.m. on the platform of Train Station Gallery while concert-goers had a choice of food and beverages available for sale. The event was presented by the Downtown Lock Haven group, the Clinton County Arts Council and participating vendors The Dutch Haven and the Village Tavern.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO