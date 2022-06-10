SATURDAY MORNING GET TOGETHER IN WONDER VALLEY

We are in the middle of a heat wave and we want everyone to be safe! Stay inside as much as possible, especially during the hottest time of day between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Limit your exposure to the sun, and if you do go outside, take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, find shade, and wear light-colored clothing and a hat. Children, older adults, and pets tend to be more vulnerable to extreme heat, so monitor family members and check in with friends, family, and neighbors. This is especially important for people who do not have air conditioning. Find an air-conditioned Cooling Center open to the public by dialing the United Way’s toll-free resource telephone line at 2-1-1. Here in the Morongo Basin both the 29 Palms and Joshua Tree libraries are open as cooling centers, Saturdays from 9-5, Monday through Wednesday from 11-7, and Thursday from 10-6. Seniors can also take advantage of the Senior Information and Assistance Hotline at 1-800-510-2020.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO