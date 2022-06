For many twenty-something women, Hulu’s Dollface feels like a paradisiacal image of friendship pinned to a vision board. The series follows a group of young women who lose touch and find their way back together again. Premiering in 2019, audiences are introduced to Jules (Kat Dennings) at her worst: her partner of five years has just admitted he doesn’t love her anymore, she’s working a job she can’t stand, and she’s let all of her own friendships fall to the wayside. Dollface starts off with the cautionary tale of sacrificing friendships to focus on a romantic partner, but the story evolves tremendously over its two-season run. At its core, the series shines a glowing light on what it means to pursue the relationships that mean the most, no matter the obstacle.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO