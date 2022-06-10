ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Heavy rain, strong storms through Friday evening

By Brantly Keiek
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

Showers and storms continue to move across the Greater New Orleans area this morning, and more wet weather is on the way this afternoon and evening. Rain chances for the second half of the day have increased to about 80 percent.

We’ve already seen heavy rainfall across the area with some locations in Orleans and St. Bernard Parishes experiencing flash flooding. More flooding will be possible later this afternoon as storms move over already saturated grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1kgl_0g6pJcso00

A cluster of thunderstorms is expected to develop over northern Louisiana and Central Mississippi by midday, before moving south toward the Gulf Coast by late afternoon. Some of the storms may be strong or severe, with high wind gusts and flooding being the main threats.

Expect on and off showers and storms throughout the day, with the heaviest activity toward the evening hours between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Slight Risk,” which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale. That threat rises to a level 3 out of 5, an “Enhanced Risk,” for the northern tier of Washington and Tangipahoa Parishes into southwestern Mississippi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420sYu_0g6pJcso00

High temperatures will still warm into the low 90s for most of the area ahead of any rain that develops. After the rain clears later this evening, expect temperatures to stay warm overnight with lows dropping only into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana’s Heat Wave, When Will it End?

Louisiana residents are baking in another day of excessive heat and that has prompted many of you to ask, "when will it end"? Of course, those who have lived in The Boot for more than a summer or two know it gets hot and stays hot here for most of the summer. But the afternoon high temperatures we've been seeing here lately are excessive, especially for this early in the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
City
Tangipahoa, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Unconfirmed tornado damages parts of Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - High winds from an unconfirmed tornado damaged parts of Kenner tonight. Damage was reported in the Gabriel subdivision. There is also damage south of the neighborhood toward West Esplanade. Several witnesses say they saw a funnel cloud. More than 2,000 Entergy customers in Jefferson Parish lost...
KENNER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Gulf Coast#Tangipahoa Parishes#Nexstar Media Inc
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Tammany The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Hancock County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1123 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pearl River, or 7 miles south of Picayune, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Slidell, Picayune, Pearl River and Stennis Space Center. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 2 and 4. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 3 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WGNO

I-10W reopens after multiple crashes before Whiskey Bay

GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says all lanes on I-10 West have reopened after clearing a Friday afternoon accident before Whiskey Bay. An afternoon accident left the interstate closed for several hours. Louisiana State Police says its troopers were at the scene working multiple crashes and working with first responders to provide medical assistance.
GROSSE TETE, LA
WWL

Seabrook Bridge reopens ahead of schedule

NEW ORLEANS — The Sen. Ted Hickey Bridge, also known as the Seabrook Bridge, has reopened two weeks ahead of schedule. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the reopening Thursday. The Bridge was closed on May 11 for emergency repairs that were expected to take six weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

49th Annual Bayou Classic will be aired on NBC

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic between Grambling State University and Southern University will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The matchup will be televised at 1 PM central on NBC.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy