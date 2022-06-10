ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Event at History Center pays homage to Utica’s parks

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA — A screening of six short videos that comprise “Utica: An Olmsted City” and a discussion on the series will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at the Oneida County History Center, 1608 Genesee St. The videos and discussion will examine...

Events to celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth

Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States. • Underground Railroad tour in downtown Utica, 6 to 7 p.m. beginning at the Adirondack Bank parking lot, 120 Bleecker St, Utica. This is a gentle-paced walking tour that will highlight men and women of all backgrounds who worked to help people claim their freedom and to end slavery. Led by Jan DeAmicis and Mary Hayes Gordon of the Oneida County Freedom Trail Commission. Limit of 25 people per night. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/3njf3c4r.
UTICA, NY
Cornell Cooperative Extension Herb & Flower Fest returns

ORISKANY — After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, the 24th annual Herb & Flower Festival will return from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension building and grounds. The Oneida County Master Gardener Volunteers invite everyone out to enjoy garden related vendors,...
ORISKANY, NY
Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tours Offered Starting in June This Season

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will be offering boat tours to the National Register Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse starting June 17 and 18, each Friday and Saturday through July 2nd with expanded days in July and August. Tours start at 12:00pm and run on the half hour...
OSWEGO, NY
Own Piece of Clinton History! One of Last Bars Standing Goes on the Market

Own a piece of local history. One of the last bars standing in one Central New York small town is up for sale. Want a piece of the Rok? Don’s Rok in Clinton, a favorite watering hole for generations of locals, Hamilton College students, and alumni is on the market. And after the closure of The Tavern, it's only one of two bars left in town.
Dust Devil Band to perform at Holland Patent Village Park

HOLLAND PATENT — The Dust Devil Band returns to the Holland Patent Village Park at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. The DDB has been entertaining Central New York for more than four decades and brings their blend of quality good-time alternative country rock, swing, Americana and blues to the opening event in the village’s Summer Music Series.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Beware of Bears! One Spotted Roaming Small CNY Neighborhood

This guy must be lost. A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of a small Central New York village, a long way from the Adirondack mountains, where bears usually call home. Megan Spina noticed the bear roaming in the village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department over the...
VERONA, NY
Free training offered on inclusion for Pride Month

UTICA — In honor of Pride Month, Utica University’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Student Transitions is partnering with the Q Center at ACR Health to host a free public training on how to be inclusive of the LGBTQIA+ community. The Q Center at ACR Health...
UTICA, NY
Linden Tree Festival today at Baggs Square Brewing Co.

UTICA — The Baggs Square Brewing Company, a German-inspired brewery at 330 Main St., will host a Linden Tree Festival from noon to midnight today. The festival, in its inaugural year, will include exclusive beers and entertainment all day as well as prizes and giveaways. There will be a dirndl dress and lederhosen contest for humans or pets. The cost is $5; children under 15 years of age will be admitted for no charge.
UTICA, NY
Oh Great! Halfmoon Eatery That Closed Suddenly Announces New Home

A popular Venezuelan restaurant in Halfmoon closed suddenly back in October of 2021. They had been in that strip mall location for about six years but the lease was up and they were looking for a new location. They just announced where they are relocating to!. Oh Corn! Arepas and...
Vita M. Manuele

Vita M. Manuele, 95, of Rome, NY, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome. She was born in Fulton, NY, on August 13, 1926, daughter of the late Martin and Rose Lunette Semeraro. Vita was a graduate of Fulton High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Mohawk Valley Community College. On April 15, 1950 she married Joseph J. Manuele, Jr., in Holy Family Church, Fulton, NY. He passed away November 6, 2009. She was formerly employed by General Cable and retired as an Executive Secretary from Rome DDSO. Vita was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and very active in the community. She enjoyed being a Home Bureau member, American Red Cross volunteer, Election Poll volunteer for several years, crocheting and sewing.
ROME, NY
Funeral notices — June 11, 2022

ALLEN — Robert J. Allen, 77, of the Town of Lee, on June 3, 2022. Private services, no calling hours. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St. ANDREWSKI — Mildred (Millie) Edna Tucker Andrewski, 89, on May 22, 2022. Services 12:30 p.m. today...
ROME, NY
Survivors Walk to lead Relay for Life

WESTERN — Local cancer survivors and their caregivers will take the celebratory first lap at the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Central NY presented by Upstate Cancer Center at Delta Lake State Park on Saturday, Sept. 17. However, local survivors are encouraged to register now to...
ROME, NY
Take a number or wait in line?

Park managers aim for ease and access with reservations. Madison Fox had heard tickets to see the sunrise on Maine’s Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park would go fast. Cadillac is renowned for being the first place in the continental United States to see the dawning of the day, true for most of winter.
10 veterans, dogs graduate Clear Path for Veterans program

CHITTENANGO — Clear Path for Veterans celebrated its 2022 Veteran and Service dog graduating class, consisting of 10 veterans and their dogs last Saturday. This year’s commencement marks the first graduating class of Clear Path’s new Puppy Development Program, which specializes in raising and training purpose-bred service dogs from partnering breeders all over the nation.
CHITTENANGO, NY
UB class shows tiny homes can do a lot of good

BUFFALO — When Michael Napier was a student at Canisius High School in Buffalo, he spent 10 days sleeping in a tent on the roof of a homeless shelter in Los Angeles’ Skid Row, interacting with, learning about and assisting homeless individuals there as part of an outreach program.
BUFFALO, NY
Robert F. Sanborn

Richard F. “Dick” Sanborn, 90, husband of the late Dolores and father to Scott, Stacy, and Saneen, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, June 7, 2022, at the Oneida Health Hospital with his loving family at his side where he had been a patient since May 31, 2022. Dick...
ONEIDA, NY

