Going above and beyond the call of being a pediatric dentist’s office is what White Oak Pediatric Dentistry in Newnan and Carrollton practices each day. Construction started in 2021 on a new location for White Oak Dentistry at 2 Farmer Commercial Park Drive directly across from the new fire station off Millard Farmer. The new office celebrated its first day in operation last week with patients aware of the new location through multiple channels of messaging. Dr. Popple says, “A lot of people want to come see us from the community. We’ve always had tons of positive feedback. Our team works so hard, and the community has rewarded us by telling their friends.”

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO