Blakely, PA

Power outage caused by tractor-trailer in Blakely Borough

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

BLAKELY BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Government officials in the Blakely Borough draw attention to residents experiencing a power outage.

According to the Blakely Borough Government’s Facebook, some residents within the area may be experiencing a power outage due to a tractor-trailer taking down a pole on Main Street, near Planet Fitness.

It is unknown at this time how many residences or businesses are being affected by this outage.

Officials say electricians are on site, working to restore power as soon as possible. They did not give an estimated time for the power to return.

