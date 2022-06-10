ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

New Ryzen APUs coming to thin-and-light gaming laptops in 2023

By Christian Guyton
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mwY8k_0g6pIrug00
(Image credit: AMD)

Hold on to your hats, gamers. AMD’s massive new hardware roadmap has been released on the company’s Finanical Analyst Day, with CEO Lisa Su revealing a range of upcoming hardware for both consumer and business purposes.

Buried among the announcements of Zen 5 CPUs and details on RDNA 3 lies a neat paragraph detailing AMD’s planned release of new ‘Phoenix Point’ and ‘Strix Point’ Ryzen APUs for thin-and-light gaming laptops, starting in 2023.

For the unaware, an APU is an Accelerated Processing Unit; a chip that combines a CPU and an integrated GPU on a single component. The Phoenix Point APUs will utilize the Zen 4 processor microarchitecture and RDNA 3 graphics, with power requirements ranging from 35W to 45W. These chips will follow AMD’s naming convention and become the Ryzen 7000H-series.

The Strix Point APUs, which will be launching in 2024, will use the Zen 5 CPU architecture expected to release in desktop CPUs the same year. They’ll also be debuting AMD’s RDNA 3+ iGPU cores and are rumoured to feature a new L4 cache system. AMD is also putting out new data center APUs with similarly impressive specs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YE3G2_0g6pIrug00
(Image credit: AMD)

Analysis: Can we expect better gaming notebooks in 2023?

These APUs have huge potential for ultra-portable gaming notebooks. The previous generation of 6000H-series ‘Rembrandt’ APUs were the first to implement RDNA architecture (older H-series APUs were still running Vega graphics) and included the excellent Ryzen 7 6800HS laptop processor found in Corsair's new gaming laptop.

RDNA 3 (and its 3+ variant) is likely to prove highly beneficial for gaming laptops, either with or without an accompanying discrete GPU. With Rembrandt iGPUs outperforming old 1080p GPUs like the GTX 1060, we can likely expect solid 1080p gaming performance from these new APUs.

This could make true FHD gaming on an ultra-thin notebook a reality, without the need to compromise heavily on graphical settings or framerates. The low power requirements and (hopefully) reduced heat production on the Phoenix and Strix Point APUs makes them ideal candidates for gaming on integrated graphics in a thin-and-light system, too.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is today

There’s no better time to buy a new laptop than today, with laptop deals around every corner, and with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga seeing a huge discount at Lenovo. In fact, the popular 2-in-1 laptop is seeing a discount of more than $1,700, making it one of the best laptop deals we’ve come across. This brings the sale price down to just $924, putting the ultra professional ThinkPad X1 Yoga in the price range of many of the best budget laptops.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Grab this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop while it’s only $150

You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Dell Inspiron 15 Intel Core i7 laptop hits record low price of $749

Dell's sitewide laptop deals slash up to $400 off select configuration PCs. Now is a great time to save on the top-rated Dell Inspiron 15. As part of the sale, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $749 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "50OFF699". Typically, it costs $979, so that's $230 in savings and it's lowest price ever. This is one of the best Dell deals you can get right now.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Lisa Su
TechRadar

The best MacBook Air accessories 2022: top kit for Apple laptops

Do yourself a favor, and invest in one of the best MacBook Air accessories. While it’s true that not everyone needs the extra peripherals, many MacBook Air users will benefit significantly from adding some to their arsenal. MacBook accessories can considerably improve a user’s experience, not just in obvious...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Today’s best deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $650, Dell laptop for $225

Even though Memorial Day has passed us by, there are still many excellent deals, from robotic vacuums to gaming laptops. We’ve rounded up some great sales going on right now to do some online shopping. Contents. iRobot Roomba 694 — $180, was $275. Cleaning around the house can...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#New Laptops#Apus#Gaming Laptops#Finanical#Gpu#L4
TechRadar

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could debut by December 2022 - but isn't it too early

We can soon get to see the Snapdragon Gen 2 processors powering the upcoming flagships in the last quarter of 2022. Qualcomm, maybe to cut the competition completely, is in a hyperactive mode in terms of launching new processors. The flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor made its debut at the beginning of the year, followed by the launch of its successor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, a month ago.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass on Samsung TVs: 5 things you need to know

Last week, Samsung dropped the news that Samsung Gaming Hub will be adding an Xbox app on June 30th. This will allow Xbox Game Pass members to play cloud-based Xbox games on the company’s new TVs, with 100-plus titles available on the platform from the get-go. Suddenly, Samsung TVs are looking better – and certainly more fun – than ever.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: Sony Pulse 3D Gaming Headset (Refurb) for PS5 for $39.99, DualSense Controller for $59, 1TB SSD Upgrade for $109.99

Today there are a bunch of great deals for PS5 gamers. You can pick up a refurbished PS5 Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset for only $39.99 at Gamestop. That's 60% off MSRP! The PS5 DualSense is also still available for $59 on Amazon. You better hurry, though, because this deal was techically supposed to expire yesterday and won't be around for much longer. In other PS5 deal news, pick up a 1TB storage upgrade for only $109.49, grab Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $39.99 or Tales of Arise for $19.99, score the lowest price we've seen on an LG 4K OLED TV with 4K @ 120Hz streaming over HDMI 2.1, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

You should run Windows 11 on an SSD whether Microsoft demands it or not

Hard drives can still have a place in your gaming PC, but not as the boot drive. A report from a storage analyst firm Trendfocus (opens in new tab) (via Tom's Hardware (opens in new tab)) states that Microsoft is telling original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to drop hard drives in favour of SSDs by 2023 for new machines running Windows. The reasoning is straightforward enough: to make for a better end-user experience, something that plenty of us are all too aware of. Still, there has been something of a pushback to the idea.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft wants Windows to boot only on SSDs, reportedly pushing OEMs to get rid of HDD boot drives by 2023

Microsoft could be mandating all OEMs to ditch HDDs and opt for SSDs as the primary Windows boot drive by 2023. Currently, Windows 11 can be installed just fine on both SSDs and HDDs but going forward, Microsoft wants all PCs, including budget ones in emerging markets, to transition their boot drives to SSDs given their obvious performance advantages.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Xbox Design Lab returns with more customization options than ever

Xbox Design Lab, Microsoft's official custom controller creation service, has finally reopened. The site's relaunch brings with it a swathe of new color options, including that awesome Pride livery, and availability in 11 more countries. The Xbox Design Lab lets players create, customize and order their own Xbox Series X|S...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

TechRadar

39K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy