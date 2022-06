The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will each be looking for the upper hand as the NBA Finals head to a pivotal Game 5. Here’s how to watch. The Warriors used a monumental effort from Stephen Curry to even the NBA Finals. Curry dropped 43 points on just 26 shots, including 7-of-14 from the field, to regain both momentum and homecourt advantage. The series now shifts back to the West Coast as the Warriors look to keep things rolling and put the Celtics in a hole too deep to dig out of.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO