Jacksonville City Council adopts new budget

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — In a 5-1 vote, Jacksonville City Council voted to adopt a balanced budget with $102.8 million in new appropriations, at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. NC Law requires the adoption of a balanced budget by June 30, 2022.

The FY23 budget includes no rate increase for both Water & Sewer Services, and Recycling and Residential Sanitation Services. With the cooperation of Jacksonville Citizens, the City has been able to maintain a clean stream in recycling avoiding additional charges by Sunoco, the recycling contractor for the City.

With the budget adoption, Council established the City tax rate for FY23 at $0.60 a decrease from the current rate of $0.642. The last tax rate change was in FY14-15 from $0.5380 to the current $0.642.

A focal point discussed during the budget process was to address the City workforce, and how to close the gap in compensation compared to area competition like the County and MCB Camp Lejeune. To address the current economic challenges and shifts in the labor market, City Council approved a 6% increase for all staff and increased starting salaries for Law Enforcement and Fire & Emergency Services.

Council agreed that the 6% increase is a start to gain ground on inflation and wage disparity and will immediately look at other opportunities to keep the current workforce with the City. Council also approved the additional of two paid holidays to include Good Friday and one floating holiday.

