Now through October is kitten adoption season, and if you are like me and caught the kitten fever, here are some tips to get you started. Kittens are adorable, playful and fun, and they aren't too high maintenance if you have the right tools and patience. My two baby kittens have brought so much joy into my life in just the past month, and rescuing them was the best decision I ever made.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO