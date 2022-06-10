ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts testing limits of Nyheim Hines' versatility

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2922Vk_0g6pHVj100

One of the biggest questions during the 2021 season was the lack of consistent usage when it came to Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines.

Looking to correct that mistake moving forward, the Colts have been getting the pass-catching back extremely involved throughout the offseason workouts. Not only has Hines been making his usual impact out of the backfield, but he’s also testing the limits on his usage as a receiver.

Throughout OTAs and minicamp, which ended for veterans this week, Hines was lining up all over the field, including split out wide. This is somewhat normal for Hines, but head coach Frank Reich also mentioned how the team wants to see just how versatile the former fourth-round pick can be.

“We’ve done that before, probably a little bit more during this OTAs – just wanting to see, test his limits. How much can he do? We always try to get him involved in the pass game anyway, but get him a little more work at receiver during a time when this is more of a pass camp,” Reich told reporters Thursday.

During this time of year, no live contact is permitted. A player like Hines is typically going to shine because he’s simply faster and quicker than everyone else on the field. But where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire.

We’ve seen what Hines can do as a weapon in the passing game. In 2018 and 2020, Hines recorded 63 receptions in each of those seasons. He had a career year in 2020 with Philip Rivers when he recorded 482 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

It seems the Colts are really trying to correct that mistake from 2021 and making sure he continues his growth as a receiver is part of that endeavor.

“It’s just an opportunity for him. We had a plan talking with Frank (Reich), Reggie (Wayne) and Scottie Montgomery (for) OTAs – let’s get him some individual work with the receivers so he can continue getting better in that area. We like to use Nyheim (Hines) in different areas – in the backfield, out in the slot. We just want him to be able to continue to grow,” said offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Wednesday.

Hines took 124 snaps from the slot and out wide during the 2021 season, according to Pro Football Focus. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he approached closer to 150 snaps in that regard during the 2022 season.

The backfield will continue to belong to Jonathan Taylor. But there is still plenty of work to go around to keep Hines relevant and active in the offense.

While his numbers took a step back in 2021, it’s more realistic that he regresses toward his averages of 2018 and 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jalen Hurts looks absolutely jacked at OTAs

Jalen Hurts has probably been spending some time in the gym with new teammate AJ Brown. A photo of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Hurts looking absolutely ripped at OTAs went viral this week. The difference was very striking compared to how Hurts looked at OTAs just last year. Take a look.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Scottie Montgomery
thecomeback.com

Ryan Leaf has advice to Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is an NFL quarterback who no one seems to want right now. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf knows that feeling. Leaf was the No. 2 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft and is largely considered one of the biggest busts in league history. After bombing out of the league after four seasons he retired. He’s come a long way since struggling with legal and drug issues and now he serves as a college football analyst.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl#Otas
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Interested In Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

The New Orleans Saints have been quite aggressive this offseason when it comes to signing free agents, and they're not done yet. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints have brought in linebacker Joe Schobert for a visit. Schobert, 28, spent the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Kenny Moore, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts CB Kenny Moore II wants to be paid like an elite corner this offseason. He started out as a slot corner for Indianapolis but has improved to the point where he doesn’t leave the field even when playing on the outside. He’s sat out part of OTAs to signal his discontent with his situation but it remains to be seen if a holdout is on the table.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain is enjoying being back with the team for organized activities and offseason workouts. “It’s been very competitive so far,” Surtain said, via BroncosWire.com. “We’ve been going at it for sure. Offense vs. defense — we’re just doing good on good. Iron sharpens iron, so we’re making plays and the offense is making plays. It’s just good battles going on right now. The best thing that I can do is to be able to work on little bits and things — little pieces of my game or add little bits and pieces to my game. That’s the best thing. Also, work on things that you know you’re good at, but know that you can improve on, too. Just that little bit of management for myself. That’s what I’ll be able to do.”
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy