STEWARTSVILLE, MO – An out of state driver was taken to the hospital following an accident Sunday morning near Stewartsville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37-year old Marion Draganoiu of Hampton, New Hampshire was westbound on US 36, 2 miles west of Stewartsville when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway. Draganoiu overcorrected and then went off the opposite side of the roadway where he struck a guardrail and overturned.

STEWARTSVILLE, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO