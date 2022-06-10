ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' Matt Ryan planning workouts with pass-catchers

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy65B_0g6pH4Dt00

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan knows how important the upcoming months are leading into the regular season as he prepares to start a campaign with a new team for the first time in his NFL career.

Things have been going smoothly for the 37-year-old through the first few months of his tenure with the Colts, and he’s planning some summer workouts with his new teammates before the group gets back together for training camp at the end of July.

“Yeah. Yeah, I have done that throughout my entire career. So, I like to do it in small groups, that’s always how I’ve done it. I’ve only got one arm and everybody wants a lot of catches,” Ryan told reporters Thursday. “So, I find the work is more beneficial in small groups than getting all 10, 12 guys together. That’s something I’ve always done.”

Ryan’s accuracy has been on display throughout the offseason workouts. From the consistency on a per-throw basis to his ability to maximize yards-after-catch efficiency, the veteran quarterback should provide more stability in the passing game.

Some of that comes with building chemistry with his new teammates and understanding the different nuances to each player’s individual style.

“I definitely think it starts now. There’s so much that goes into kind of understanding guys’ body language, how they move, what their catch radius is, how they track balls in the air and just them getting a feel for how my ball comes in, timing and I think all those things are really important,” Ryan said.

The Colts have been impressed greatly with how Ryan has taken over the offense, and they’ll need the chemistry to progress if they want to get off to a hot start in 2022.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The reason Panthers have ‘urgency’ to execute Baker Mayfield trade ASAP with Browns

Baker Mayfield has been one of the most discussed names during the NFL offseason. The Cleveland Browns quarterback enjoyed a sold 2020 season but dealt with a mixture of underperformance and injuries during 2021. Cleveland then made the controversial decision to acquire Deshaun Watson and Mayfield ultimately requested a trade. The Carolina Panthers have been […] The post The reason Panthers have ‘urgency’ to execute Baker Mayfield trade ASAP with Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
ClutchPoints

Cowboys making shocking decision with tailback Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly toying with the idea of using running back Tony Pollard at wide receiver this season. He has been getting some reps at wideout during OTAs. Pollard apparently is totally fine if he has to make the change: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard exploring receiver role at OTAs: "I’m open to anything […] The post Cowboys making shocking decision with tailback Tony Pollard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catchers#American Football
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs have added some depth to their running back room heading into next season. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are bringing back Jerick McKinnon on a one-year deal. McKinnon spent the 2021 season with the Chiefs and was mostly used as a reserved back. He finished...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

The Colts Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly bolstered their defense by adding another edge-rusher. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts are signing defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo. This will be the 28-year-old's fourth stop in his fifth NFL season. After playing just one game for the Arizona Cardinals, who made him...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team showing sense of ‘urgency’ to trade for Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns may be getting closer to trading Baker Mayfield. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Tuesday that the Browns have engaged in active trade discussions involving Mayfield leading up to the start of minicamp. While Mayfield’s $18.8 million salary is still an obstacle, one team has shown “urgency” to trade for the former first overall pick — the Carolina Panthers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: David Montgomery, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus had high praise of RB David Montgomery and thinks he’ll fit in well to their system. “Talk about motor and mean, yeah, he is that guy,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Serious, a pro, worker — he’s going to be exciting to work with, and he’s going to fit right in. He’s the kind of guy who just says, ‘Hey, watch me go. I’m not going to say a whole bunch of things, but just watch me do my job.’”
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
164K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy