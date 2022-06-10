Braum’s An Affair Of The Heart Event Kicks Off This Weekend At State Fairgrounds

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will be playing tonight at Scissortail Park. The orchestra said the concert is a thank you for continued support. The concert is free and starts at 8:30 p.m. on the Great Lawn.
This year, the 72nd Annual "Indian Hills Pow Wow" will be held in eastern Oklahoma County, July 28 - July 31, with "MCs" (masters of ceremoney) Edmond Nevaquoya (Comanche) & RG Harris (Sac & Fox/Ponca). This year, Keeper of the Drum/HS will be Leonard Cozad, Jr.(Kiowa). In addition: HMD -...
The 29th street district in Oklahoma City is celebrating National Children's Day. Dia Del Ninos Festival is all about celebrating kids and embracing their Hispanic heritage. Organizers of the festival said they want kids to know National Children's Day is designed to show kids their community has their back. The...
This Saturday and Sunday are the only days left to check out the Guthrie Renaissance Faire. The event is taking place at the Cottonwood Flats Recreation Area in Guthrie. They'll have food trucks, games, a kids area and more. The fair starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m....
Tulsa's Mother Road Market celebrated Pride Month with a "Drag Brunch" on Sunday. The Food Halls teamed up with the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation to show their support for the LGBTQ community with a free drag performance and brunch. Limited edition t-shirts were sold at the event and all proceeds...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Miss Bricktown Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022 Saturday night at River Spirit Casino. Gold competed against 35 other candidates for the title and will receive a $25,000 cash scholarship, and represent Oklahoma in the Miss America competition. The top five finalists were first...
TULSA, Oklahoma - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Our friend Heather Berryhill showed us how to make an easy Asian-inspired shrimp dish using the air fryer on Monday during the News On 6 at noon newscast.
Fans of The Outsiders got together to perform tai chi outside the official museum for the famous book and movie on Saturday. The event was held on the lawn of The Outsiders Museum in Tulsa. Fans of all ages were welcome to this unique event. "You ask, why tai chi...
The entire family is in for a one-of-a-kind trip through this year’s inaugural AAA Route 66 Road Fest. The event offers a head start to the historic highway’s 100-year anniversary in 2026, serving as the first installment of a five-year celebration. The circuit will make stops in Oklahoma City, June 18-19; and Tulsa, June 25-26.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Some Oklahomans went full warrior mode for a good cause this weekend. The Mad Viking Oklahoma Beard Club held an axe throwing contest on Saturday, benefiting homeless military veterans. Winners received prizes valued at over 300 hundred dollars. They also had a cornhole tournament with smaller...
A police standoff in Northwest Oklahoma City ended peacefully with one man in custody Saturday night. The whole ordeal lasted about an hour at a home near Northwest 122nd and Council. We're told this started as a fight after the suspect pointed a gun at his wife. Officers said his...
If you're looking for Oklahoma's premier glamping site you'll find it in Lawton, OK. at Adventure Born Glampgrounds. Technically it's outside the city limits near Lake Lawtonka and the Wichita Mountains but it's still considered to be a part of Lawton. This place is amazing and unlike any other comfort camping "glamping" grounds, you've ever seen. The perfect staycation for a romantic weekend or family vacation!
The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare is back open after closing for canine distemper virus. The shelter closed for over a month after it found cases of THE VIRUS, A deadly disease for dogs. TAW says it treated all affected animals before taking measures to prevent future spread of CDV.
TULSA, Okla. — Two members of an Oklahoma City motorcycle club were arrested Saturday night after they lead Tulsa police on a chase on their ATV’s, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said residents reported a large group of dirt bike and ATV riders were...
TULSA, Oklahoma - June is Internet Safety Month and experts say it's a good time to educate parents on how they can keep their children safer online. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday with details on the 'Demand Project,' a Tulsa group dedicated to keeping children safe online.
Toby Keith has revealed he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in a recent tweet and on his official website. The 60-year-old country music singer, songwriter shared the news with his fans on Sunday, June 12th. Keith wrote: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6...
