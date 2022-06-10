ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Colts with something to prove in 2022

With the Indianapolis Colts wrapping up their mandatory minicamp this week, the official dead period of the NFL calendar is just around the corner, and training camp will be here before you know it.

The team entered the offseason with many questions after missing the playoffs and every level of the organization will be looking to make amends in the 2022 season.

It will be a team effort but there are individuals for the Colts that have something to prove to themselves and doubters that are outside of the organization.

Here are six of them that will be looking to do that:

1

HC Frank Reich

Frank Reich has been the head coach for Indianapolis for four seasons. He has one playoff win and has been in the postseason twice since he joined the organization.

He’s well-respected as one of the best coaches in the NFL because he’s shown the ability to get his team through adversity like when the sudden Andrew Luck retirement happened, which resulted in the constant change at the quarterback position.

With that being said, Frank Reich enters a crucial point of his coaching career. Despite making the playoffs, his teams have failed to win the AFC South in his tenure. That streak does stretch past his time but he was brought in to change that.

There are a number of losing streaks that Reich needs to end this season, which includes their eight straight games of losing the season-opener and seven straight games of losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval County. This is the year that Frank Reich needs to guide his team on a deep postseason run.

2

QB Matt Ryan

The new franchise quarterback for the Colts joined the team with a level of expectations that he will be a significant upgrade from Carson Wentz.

While there isn’t anything to prove that he has the capability of being a top quarterback in the league, he does need to show he still has some gas left in the tank and the front office didn’t make a bad decision of bringing him in. He also has some outside noise that he can put to rest as well.

Some say he’s washed up, and overrated, and his arm is shot. Ryan can put the naysayers to the side with a stellar late-career campaign if he can guide this team to the playoffs. The veteran quarterback will be looking to go toe-to-toe with the younger generation across the AFC this season.

3

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

There has been much chatter about how the Colts need to bring in a veteran receiver to their roster. While most point to the unproven talent that surrounds Michael Pittman Jr., there is a segment of doubters that believe they need one because he doesn’t have the talent to be a true No. 1 receiver and Indianapolis needs one.

He understands that as well and has stated himself that he wants to prove that he can become that “definite receiver No 1.” This is a big opportunity for Pittman Jr. to develop chemistry with Matt Ryan and show that he can ascend to the next level in his game. He will be entering the final year of his rookie contract after the 2022 season so he does understand the importance of what this year can bring to his contract negotiations.

Receivers can breakout often in their third season, a la Deebo Samuel, and Pittman Jr. will be looking to show he can be the lead dog in a receiving corps.

4

WR Parris Campbell

It’s pretty simple for Parris Campbell. He has to prove that he can stay on the field. Campbell has only played in 15 games in his three seasons. The speedy receiver was brought in to bring a different element to Frank Reich’s offense but his absence has hindered the plans his head coach had for him.

This is the most important season for Campbell’s entire football career. He will have to show that his health issues are behind him and he can put together a full NFL season.

He is in the final year of his contract and regardless if it’s the Colts or a different team, Campbell has to prove that he can be dependable for a team to offer him his next contract.

5

CB Stephon Gilmore

Outside of Kenny Moore II, the play at cornerback for the Colts has been up-and-down over the last couple of seasons. Xavier Rhodes had his moments but he would be in and out of the lineup due to injuries. Rock Ya-Sin finally put it together in 2021 but he was traded for Yannick Ngakoue.

With the front office moving on from both players, it created a large need for a strong boundary corner. Chris Ballard ended up bringing in Stephon Gilmore to be that guy. This was a late offseason signing which does signal that some teams might have had some doubts if he still has what it takes to keep up with the youth of the league.

Gilmore has played in 19 games over the last two seasons and his health has impacted his play on the field. Indianapolis can’t afford to have another veteran corner be in and out of the lineup. He will also be turning 32 in September so he will have to show that his health and age haven’t caused him to lose a step. Gilmore’s play this season will determine if the team made the right decision in signing him.

6

DE Ben Banogu

It’s been a relatively quiet offseason for Banogu, who enters a crucial contract year. The Colts added Ngakoue to the roster in a trade with the Raiders, which means we may not see a whole lot of the former second-round pick in 2022.

However, that doesn’t mean the Colts won’t give him a chance to prove his worth during training camp and the preseason. Banogu’s role within the new defense will be interesting to watch. He may not work more than a sub-package rusher.

But this is likely his final chance to prove to the Colts—and the rest of the NFL—that he’s worth signing to another contract. Even if it’s just a new one-year deal.

