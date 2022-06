TORONTO -- With No. 1 prospect Gabriel Moreno set to make his MLB debut, the Blue Jays are adding another pillar to their foundation. Still just 22 years old, Moreno has rapidly risen through the Blue Jays’ system, developing into an athletic, two-way catcher built for the modern game. He has the talent to become a perennial All-Star candidate, and with plenty of development still ahead before he reaches his ceiling, this represents another exciting beginning for an organization that’s already had so many in recent years.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO