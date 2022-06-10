Karns pool gets uptick in lifeguard inquiries after WATE-TV story

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A lifeguard shortage at the Karns Lions Club Community Pool may be avoided after all with recent inquiries and new hires. The pool located on Beaver Ridge Road reopened last month after a two-year hiatus.

The Karns Lions Club shared on Friday that since a WATE 6 On Your Side May 29 story on the pool’s reopening shaded by a looming lifeguard shortage , they have received calls inquiring about lifeguard jobs and people have signed up for an upcoming lifeguard class.

“As proof that local TV works, we started getting calls the very next day inquiring about a lifeguard job, even hired one that was already certified,” Cynthia Bridges of the Karns Lions Club said. “We have several more who signed up for a class we’re sponsoring next week, then we should be set for the season.”

Bridges also said the pool has enough guards to start hosting the weekly free swim parties for the Knoxville Challenger Sports league, which is a nonprofit group that provides sports opportunities for kids and young adults with special needs.

The summer swim sessions for the Knoxville Challenger Sports group begin Monday.

Because of the size of the public pool and facilities, a certain number of certified lifeguards is required by the state health department; lifeguards must also be present at public pools when there are patrons or swimmers in or around the pool.

For those interested in being a lifeguard at the Karns Lions Club Community Pool, applications opened for summer 2022 in May, and the next lifeguard certification class at the pool is from June 15-17. More information is available on the Karns Lions Club pool/park job openings page here .

Lifeguards in Tennessee must be at least 15 years old and pass certain swimming requirements; lifeguard candidates also must complete first aid and CPR certifications as well as lifeguard certification courses.

Topics in these courses include injury prevention, facility safety, patron surveillance, rescue skills, victim assessment, first aid, CPR and/or AED and care for head, neck and spinal injuries.

The Karns Lions Club Community Pool has a GoFundMe page to support pool operations, repairs and more.

