ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Karns pool gets uptick in lifeguard inquiries after WATE-TV story

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naaGN_0g6pG12Z00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A lifeguard shortage at the Karns Lions Club Community Pool may be avoided after all with recent inquiries and new hires. The pool located on Beaver Ridge Road reopened last month after a two-year hiatus.

The Karns Lions Club shared on Friday that since a WATE 6 On Your Side May 29 story on the pool’s reopening shaded by a looming lifeguard shortage , they have received calls inquiring about lifeguard jobs and people have signed up for an upcoming lifeguard class.

“As proof that local TV works, we started getting calls the very next day inquiring about a lifeguard job, even hired one that was already certified,” Cynthia Bridges of the Karns Lions Club said. “We have several more who signed up for a class we’re sponsoring next week, then we should be set for the season.”

Bridges also said the pool has enough guards to start hosting the weekly free swim parties for the Knoxville Challenger Sports league, which is a nonprofit group that provides sports opportunities for kids and young adults with special needs.

The summer swim sessions for the Knoxville Challenger Sports group begin Monday.

Homeless population increases putting a strain on Knoxville nonprofit

Because of the size of the public pool and facilities, a certain number of certified lifeguards is required by the state health department; lifeguards must also be present at public pools when there are patrons or swimmers in or around the pool.

For those interested in being a lifeguard at the Karns Lions Club Community Pool, applications opened for summer 2022 in May, and the next lifeguard certification class at the pool is from June 15-17. More information is available on the Karns Lions Club pool/park job openings page here .

Lifeguards in Tennessee must be at least 15 years old and pass certain swimming requirements; lifeguard candidates also must complete first aid and CPR certifications as well as lifeguard certification courses.

Topics in these courses include injury prevention, facility safety, patron surveillance, rescue skills, victim assessment, first aid, CPR and/or AED and care for head, neck and spinal injuries.

The Karns Lions Club Community Pool has a GoFundMe page to support pool operations, repairs and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Couple claims they leased Knoxville home, homeowner doesn’t know them

A judge has ordered an East Tennessee couple to leave a home after the home's owner claimed they were trespassing. The couple says they had paid a month's rent, a deposit and signed a contract. However, the owner of the home says he doesn't know the couple. The judge hearing the arguments said it is one of the most unusual cases he's ever heard.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Climbing high at the Ijams Crag

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for some high flying adventure, head on over to a sports climbing area in South Knoxville. Created by some of Knoxville’s best climbers, the Ijams Nature Center Crag gives people the opportunity to explore over 30 different climbing routes. The Crag is a climb at your own risk area, so you must sign a waiver before climbing and you are encouraged to bring a friend along with you. The routes range from 30 to 60 feet high and from 5.6 to 5.13 in difficulty.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

East TN mother organizing fundraiser to end drunk driving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just this year 527 people have died on Tennessee roadways. Currently, it’s estimated one in three deadly crashes involves a DUI. Jaelyn Collins will always be Tami Oliver’s “Jaebug.”. “She had just turned 18,” Oliver said. “She had just graduated high school....
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
City
Karns, TN
chicagopopular.com

The Most Popular Criminal Defense Lawyers Knoxville

The Most Popular Criminal Defense Lawyers Knoxville. The Most Popular Criminal Defense Lawyers Knoxville I’ve compiled a list of the best criminal lawyers in Knoxville TN. West Knox Law – Laura Wyrick and Erin White, Attorneys. Lawyer in Tennessee. Service options: Online appointments · On-site services. Address:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Old Highland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga burns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A historic Chattanooga church is heavily damaged after a fire on Friday, June 10. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Once known as Highland Park Baptist Church, it was one of the early mega-churches of the late 20th Century. It was also home to Tennessee Temple University, founded in 1946 by then-pastor Dr. Lee Roberson. The church and school were once considered to be the center of the Independent Baptist movement, with 4,000 students enrolled in the early 1980s. The university dissolved in 2015 after a fading congregation moved to a smaller location.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wate Tv#Lifeguards#Swimming
WATE

Fire breaks out at iconic Chattanooga Church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An iconic church in Chattanooga where Martin Luther King, Jr. once preached has been severely damaged by fire on Friday evening. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire at a famous city landmark on Friday. A caller spotted smoke at the old Highland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga and called 911 at around 7 p.m.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Grill fire quickly put out in North Knox County

At 3:10 Sunday after, Rural Metro responded to a fire on Country Brook Lane in North Knox County. Crews found a grill fire covering the back-covered porch. A Rural Metro spokesperson said the fire was quickly put out and the propane tank was removed.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted woman

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who currently has several felony warrants. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Misty Michelle Sabins is wanted for multiple non-violent felony warrants. Sabins is: 41 years of age Born on 06/08/1981 Is five feet tall Weighs 162 pounds […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Want to become an EMT? Free, paid training being offered in East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Priority Ambulance announced they were accepting applications for its 10-week EMT-Basic course, which will begin in July. A spokesperson said the company would provide students taking the course with free tuition, certification and testing. Students will also be given a training wage and a complete benefits package during classroom hours throughout the course, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Judge pushes Megan Boswell’s trial back to Feb. 6, 2023

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County judge on Monday pushed back the trial for a woman accused of killing her toddler and lying to investigators. Megan Boswell appeared in Sullivan County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m., where her legal counsel, Brad Sproles, requested that the trial get pushed back to February as fingerprints […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy