Consequence – “Blood Stain” (Prod. Kanye West)

Click here to read the full article. A new addition. Mason Disick is OK with mom Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship with him and his siblings. In a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Mason’s aunt, Kim Kardashian, revealed that the 12-year-old is content with Travis being his new stepdad and even gave her daughter, North West, advice on her mom dating, Pete Davidson, after Kim’s divorce from North’s father, Kanye West.
“His tune has totally changed since the engagement,” Kim said in a conversation with Kris Jenner. “I heard him say to North, ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t...
