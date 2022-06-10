ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Father fatally shot adult son and daughter, then shot himself, Lee’s Summit police say

By Sophia Belshe
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuwE4_0g6pFH7900

Police in Lee’s Summit said a 69-year-old man is suspected of fatally shooting his son and daughter and then shooting himself Thursday afternoon.

William Trenchard remains hospitalized on life support, Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department , said Friday morning in a news release.

Officers were dispatched just before 3 p.m. June 9 to the 1200 block of Northeast Oakwood Drive on a report of a shooting .

When police entered the residence, they found two people dead and a third person with life-threatening injuries who was transported to a local hospital.

The victims were identified as Trenchard’s children, Jennifer Trenchard, 38, and David Trenchard, 33.

Police said they believe William Trenchard shot his son and daughter. No other suspects are being sought.

Lee’s Summit police are working with the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office as the investigation continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9DPU_0g6pFH7900
Detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene of a triple shooting Thursday in the 1200 block of Oakwood Drive in Lee’s Summit that left two dead and a third in serious condition. Bill Lukitsch

Comments / 7

Related
FOX2Now

Suspected St. Louis County teen murder-suicide under investigation

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left two teens dead. Police were called to the 300 block of Shepley Drive Saturday at around 9:30 PM for a report of a shooting. They found two teen boys suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries. They later died.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
veronews.com

Man shot several times after running from traffic stop with gun

GIFFORD — Deputies shot and wounded a 19-year-old man who officials said ran from a traffic stop while carrying a gun late Saturday. The man – who was struck several times by the gunfire – was taken by ambulance to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, Indian River County Assistant Fire Chief David Rattray said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lee's Summit, MO
Lee's Summit, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

Jurors deny cough syrup defense in Missouri road rage killing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been convicted in a road rage killing after jurors rejected defense arguments that she suffered from cough syrup-induced psychosis. The Springfield News-Leader reports that jurors found 50-year-old Elizabeth McKeown guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Barbara Foster.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Northeast Oakwood Drive
Bring Me The News

St. Paul mother sentenced to prison for murdering her 2-year-old

After she entered a guilty plea for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, a St. Paul woman has now been sentenced. Court documents state Ciashia Lee, 30, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after she was convicted of second-degree murder without intent. She is credited with 516 days already served and owes a restitution total of $7,500.
KMBC.com

Lee's Summit police ask for help finding missing 15-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lee's Summit are asking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Authorities said Camarria Carter was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Southeast Todd George and Langsford roads. Police said after Camarria ran away, it was later discovered that she...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

Five-year-old boy drowns at Oklahoma state park

CADDO COUTNY, Okla. — A 5-year-old boy drowned on Friday near a play area at the Fort Cobb State Park in Caddo County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The boy was with family near the Deer Run playground when he went missing and found in an area of water three-feet deep not moving, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of June 11th

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-seven-year-old Caleb Doyle of Warsaw was arrested Friday night on felony warrants from Linn, Ray, and Lafayette counties, misdemeanor warrants from Lafayette County, Richmond, and Lexington police. plus accusations of felony driving while suspended, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display valid plates, no proof of insurance, and operating a vehicle without operable tail lights. Doyle was taken to the Ray County Jail.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
CBS DFW

Texas 18-year-old charged with killing newborn in Colorado

NUNN, Colo. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family, prosecutors said.Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the baby was quiet and not moving and did not seem to be breathing when she was born but declined to explain why the baby had stab wounds, according to court documents. In an interview with her mother present, Cepeda said she thought she had been pregnant but was not sure, explaining that a pregnancy test she had taken about three to four months before...
NUNN, CO
People

Details Emerge After 3-Year-Old Boy Survives 2 Days Solo in Montana Wilderness: 'He Was Very, Very Scared'

Officials in Montana are sharing more details about 3-year-old Ryker Webb, who spent two days on his own in the wilderness and managed to protect himself. The plucky tyke — who was reported missing from his home in Troy, Montana, on the afternoon of June 3 after disappearing from his yard — was found by a family visiting their cabin in an area known to be populated with mountain lions and bears, Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short told Today.
TROY, MT
Hutch Post

Kansas woman jailed on felony drug allegations

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 11pm Thursday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2010Chevrolet Malibu with an expired registration in the 3900 block of SW Topeka Boulevard, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During...
TOPEKA, KS
CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested For Allegedly Selling Drugs In Northern Minnesota Woman’s Fatal Overdose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man was arrested this week after being charged in the death of a northern Minnesota woman who fatally overdosed last year. Cordaro Ware was charged in April with third-degree murder in connection to the victim’s death, court documents filed in St. Louis County show. Duluth police arrested Ware on Tuesday and booked him into the St. Louis County Jail. According to a criminal complaint, Ware allegedly sold the victim, identified as a woman from Midway Township, drugs on Nov. 21. The victim’s mother found her daughter dead in her room the next morning. (credit: St. Louis County) An...
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
5K+
Followers
851
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy