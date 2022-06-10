ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County Fire Rescue puts new ambulance in service at location that didn’t have one

By Kevin Accettulla
 3 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue put a new ambulance in service at Station 43, Lee’s Landing, where there hadn’t been one before.

This ambulance is the fifth new one to go in service at a new location in the last eight months, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It’s in response to the area’s growth as well as an increase in call volume.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews are already using it to respond to calls in the Highway 90 area outside of Conway.

“We want to thank our leaders for their support, the public for giving us their trust in serving them during emergencies, and especially our HCFR crews for their hard work and dedication,” HCFR said in a Facebook post.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

