We handicapped the dinosaur action ahead of Jurassic World: Dominion with 8 fake prop bets

The latest installment of the Jurassic Park saga, Jurassic World: Dominion, hits theaters June 10. As the sixth entry into the series, Dominion brings back newer faces — like Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — as well as Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum from the 1993 classic.

We catch back up with our stars with dinosaurs seemingly living among us, and it appears in the trailer that things are not going great for anyone. This leads to getting the whole gang back together for one more fun romp with the dinos.

Oh, did we mention there is a little girl from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom that is apparently a clone?

While there are no official bets available on the movie, we thought we’d put together some props to keep an eye on:

Number of people eaten on camera: O/U 5.5

The dramatic eating of characters has been a mainstay in the Jurassic Park series, and that doesn’t seem to be going away any time soon. With dinos taking to the streets and neighborhoods, this likelihood seems to be increasing. Take the over.

Will Chris Pratt smooch Bryce Dallas Howard in the middle of a dino attack (Yes, -1000)

Y’all, there are dinosaurs running around and so much stuff happening. Please save the kissing for after the disaster ends. Odds are on it still happening, though.

Children are left to fend for themselves against a dinosaur (Yes, -600)

Lexi and Tim in Jurassic Park. Kelly in The Lost World. Eric in Jurassic Park III. Zach and Gray in Jurassic World. Maisie in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Kids have had to do a lot of heavy lifting (in this case, dinosaur fighting), and we don’t see that changing much in the newest entry as Maisie returns.

Number of dinosaur species: O/U 20.5

The trailer shows off a myriad of species*, including some of our old favorites in the T-rex, Velociraptor, Pterodactyl, Triceratops, Dilophosaurus and Brachiosaurus (or is it Brontosaurus?). In Jurassic World, we are introduced to the Indominus rex, a new species of dino created by geneticist Dr. Henry Wu. This feels like it could be a real free-for-all of every dinosaur ever, real or fake.

*if I have mislabeled any of these dinosaurs please don’t yell at me.

Most likely main character to die

Look, I don’t want this to happen any more than you do, but when all the legends get together I get worried. We won’t get into the fact that Dr. Malcolm (SPOILER ALERT) actually dies in the book, but the likelihood of all our original favorites making it out unscathed seems unlikely.

Dr. Ian Malcolm (+150) Dr. Alan Grant (+150) Dr. Ellie Sattler (+175) Owen Grady (+200) Claire Dearing (+220) Kayla Watts (+300)

The original Jurassic Park SUV shows up (No, -400)

There will likely be a lot of nostalgic nods to the original movie, but the likelihood that they end up at Isla Nublar seems low. The previous films have all visited the island that housed Jurassic Park, but with the migration of the dinosaurs to the mainland in Jurassic World: Dominion makes it seem like we won’t be headed back.

Ian Malcolm wears only black clothing (No, +1200)

Jeff Goldblum’s most iconic look from Jurassic Park is his smoldering, open-shirt scene. You know the one.

Second only to that bronzed look is his insistence on wearing all black. The chance of him donning anything else seems low.

They release a bigger dinosaur to defeat the problem dinosaur (Yes, -200000)

Got an issue with a big dinosaur? GET A BIGGER DINOSAUR!! What could go wrong?