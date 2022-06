SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a great weekend and were able to stay cool in the scorching conditions. As we go through this week we are tracking nothing but scorching heat on the way for the region as a massive ridge builds over the central part of the country. Highs will be consistently in the upper 90s all of the week with only a few clouds to be expected and no rain on the way. There’s even potential that once we get to the second half of the week and heading into the weekend we could see even hotter temperatures for the region. Down in the tropics we are watching for the potential for slow development in the western Caribbean we will need to watch this closely as we go through the week.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO