They are keeping the rumor mill buzzing with their latest video, and Kevin Gates is having fun teasing the public about his situationship with Jojo Zarur. Many of Gates's fans are familiar with the rapper being with his wife Dreka, but in recent months, there have been rumors that suggested the pair have called it quits. The Gates' would often share moments from their personal lives online, including raising animals on their farm. However, when the Lousiana spitter was filmed with his arm around Love & Hip Hop Miami star Jojo Zarur, the internet lit up with questions.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO