Tier 2 of Bay Bridge Crossing Study to get underway in Maryland

By WMAR STAFF
 3 days ago
On Friday Governor Larry Hogan revealed the latest step in addressing traffic along the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Plans are to begin Tier 2 of the National Environmental Policy Act Bay Crossing Study.

The Tier 1 study was completed in April, at which point the Federal Highway Administration approved a new span of the Bay Bridge to be built next to the existing bridge.

That's expected to cost $5.4 billion to $8.9 billion.

"We are immediately launching a critical $28 million Bay Crossing Tier 2 Study, which will not only study the new crossing, but also look at solutions for the entire 22-mile corridor from the Severn River Bridge to the 50/301 split," said Governor Hogan. "This is the critical next step which is needed in order to move forward so we can make a new Bay crossing a reality in the years to come, and it is just one more way that together we are truly changing Maryland for the better."


Tier 2 could take up to five more years to complete. If a build alignment alternative is selected, that too would have to be approved by the Federal Highway Administration.

Part of the study will analyze buses, ferries, and transportation systems, and how they could be used in conjunction with other alternatives for the bridge's expansion.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Board will discuss funding for the Tier 2 study at it's June 23 meeting.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman applauded the news.

“I want to thank Governor Hogan for not only moving forward with the Bay Crossing Phase 2 Study, but also supporting our request to include the westbound approach to the bridge, so that the crippling traffic in the heart of our county can be addressed in a comprehensive way."

