Topeka, KS

Greater Topeka Partnership reflects on Momentum 2022, plans for next strategy

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Greater Topeka Partnership and the Topeka community are finishing up the Momentum 2022 Strategy and are looking ahead toward the next strategy.

Michelle Stubblefield, SVP of strategy, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Friday to break everything down. Momentum 2022 consisted of five main goals including homegrown talent, growing a diverse economy and more. Watch the video above to learn more about Momentum 2022 and about the future strategy, watch the video above or click here .

