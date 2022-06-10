HELP FIND: 30-year-old woman and 1-year-old baby from Essex

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: The child's family has been located. Please help officers in Northwest Baltimore locate the family of the child seen in this picture. The child was located this morning, walking in the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue. If you know the family of this child please...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have located the family of a child found wandering alone Monday in Baltimore.
Earlier Monday, Baltimore Police asked for help finding the boy’s loved ones after he was found alone in the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police called off the request for help, saying the child’s family had been located.
A mob of teenagers are on the loose after attacking and stealing the belongings of a juvenile in Pasadena, authorities say. A group of around 12 juveniles harassed and jumped the victim on the the 8400 block of Fort Smallwood Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, June 11, according Anne Arundel Police.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Braniya Walker was last seen in the 4600 block of Parkside Drive around 9:50 a.m., police said.
She is roughly 5-feet and 2-inches tall. She weighs about 120-pounds, according to authorities.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Walker should contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
Anonymous tipsters should contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officers and medics were called to a home in the 1500 block of McHenry Street to investigate a drug overdose late Saturday night.
When officers arrived they located a 4-year-old child and a 6-year-old child suffering the effects of a drug overdose.
The children were transported to an area hospital for treatment and their condition is not known at this time.
Child Abuse detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, a robbery, and an assault that were reported over the weekend. At just after 1 a.m. on Friday, June 10, a woman used her vehicle to strike two victims following a verbal argument in the 3000-block of E. Joppa Road in Carney (21234). The suspect attempted to flee but was stopped by officers. At …
A 6-month-old baby was beaten to death last March in Baltimore, authorities announced Monday, June 12. Police responding to reports of an unresponsive baby on the 1800 block of West Lombard Street found 6-month-old Legacy Bell unresponsive around 11:40 a.m. March 1, city police said. Medics responded to the location...
WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Demari Tavon Pugh, 16, is 5’3” tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday in the White Marsh area. Anyone with information on Demari’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call police at 410-887-5000.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a “suspicious death” after someone found a body floating in the water south of the Horseshoe Casino, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in South Baltimore were sent to investigate a report of an unresponsive person in the water around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said.
Once there, they found a body floating in the water near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, according to authorities.
The Baltimore City Fire Department helped remove the body from the water, police said. Medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, police said.
This is the second body first responders have recovered from Baltimore’s harbor and streams.
Earlier on Sunday, first responders pulled a body out of a stream near the 5800 block of Bowleys Lane.
Firefighters assisted with that recovery operation too. They used all-terrain vehicles to canvas the area surrounding the stream, according to the local firefighter’s union.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Baltimore County, Saturday. According to police just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the inner loop of I-695 near I-70 for a report of a crash. Following a preliminary investigation, police learned 34-year-old Juan Rivera, was...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have determined that a man found unresponsive in March and later died was the victim of a homicide. Police said they found 63-year-old Anthony Barksdale unconscious around 6:30 a.m. on March 18 in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street in the city's Franklin Square section. He was taken to a hospital, where he died later that day.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A victim was seriously stabbed Sunday in Ocean City. According to the Ocean City Police Department, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, police observed a victim with serious injuries. The victim was...
