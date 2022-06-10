ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Which one of these Miami restaurants should have gotten a Michelin star?

By Connie Ogle
The Michelin Guide, the world’s most famous international restaurant rating guide, bestowed its coveted stars on restaurants in Florida for the first time on Thursday, focusing on three cities: Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

Miami emerged with 10 one-star restaurants and one with a two-star rating, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in the Design District. Tampa and Orlando combined didn’t get as many stars as Miami, so it appears that the GMVCB’s money was well spent .

The inspectors judge the restaurants on five main criteria, according to an anonymous Michelin Guide inspector we spoke to, regardless of where they are: quality of the product; each dish’s “harmony of flavor”; mastery of cooking techniques; personality of the chef; and consistency between visits (if one inspector has a great meal and another doesn’t, that’s taken into consideration).

But obviously, everyone in South Florida has opinions about which restaurants deserve a star (our food editor has the tweets to confirm this after he posted his own speculations about potential winners). Who got snubbed? Who didn’t deserve a star? Who got relegated to Bib Gourmand that should have had a star?

Here is your chance to respond to that final question. The Bib Gourmand category, which highlights places that offer great value, had 19 restaurants that a lot of locals were rooting for to get a star or two. So which one do you think should graduate to a Michelin-star restaurant?

This poll is obviously for fun. There is no prize (or stars) for the winner.

