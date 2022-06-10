ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles’ Olympian Allen compares training for track and football

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevon Allen sees the similarities between training for track and football. The Eagles’ 27-year-old rookie receiver, who also doubles as an Olympic hurdler, was the latest guest on Takeoff with John Clark and said the way he trains to play receiver and for the 110-meter hurdles isn’t all that...

The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Look: Keith Olbermann Calls For NFL Coach To Be Banned

Former ESPN SportsCenter host turned political pundit Keith Olbermann believes the National Football League needs to ban assistant coach Jack Del Rio. Del Rio spoke out on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, referring to it as a "dust up." The Washington Commanders assistant coach wondered why there was...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Massive College Baseball Upset

After enjoying a great deal of the Women's College World Series, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was also impressed with the men on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Herby shouted out the Fighting Irish following their series-clinching win over the Vols. "Incredible accomplishment by Notre Dame baseball taking 2 of 3 against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Abby Steiner crushes NCAA 200m record, runs epic 4x400m relay leg

EUGENE, Ore. — Kentucky junior Abby Steiner set a college record in the 200m and the fastest time in the world this year at the NCAA Track and Field Championships on a soggy Saturday at Hayward Field. Steiner was focused until the finish, when she raised her arms and...
EUGENE, OR
NBC Sports

Mo Donegal wins 154th Belmont Stakes

The 2022 Triple Crown season came to an end Saturday with Mo Donegal taking first at the Belmont Stakes. Fellow stablemate Nest came in second, followed by Skippylongstocking in third. 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike returned to competition for the first time since upsetting the field at Churchill Downs and finished sixth.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Spanos family calls Dea Spanos Berberian’s allegations “false and provocative”

Dea Spanos Berberian has filed another lawsuit aimed at wresting control of the NFL franchise the family owns. Her three siblings are not thrilled with the situation. “It is unfortunate that our sister Dea, who clearly has no interest in continuing to participate in the family’s business, has resorted to false and provocative charges in an attempt to impose her will on the rest of the family,” the families of Alexis Spanos Ruhl, Michael Spanos, and Dean Spanos said in a joint statement, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “The three of us and our children, representing more than 75% of the family and its ownership of its business, stand united in support of our parents’ and grandparents’ wishes, including as to the continued ownership and operation of the Chargers.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Crew chief releases statement on Tennessee baseball star Drew Gilbert's ejection

Baseball not only lost the opening of the super-regional to Notre Dame. They also lost one of their star players to an ejection and suspension in game two of the series while facing elimination on Saturday. Center fielder Drew Gilbert was tossed from the game in the fifth inning when he disagreed with a strike call in extravagant fashion, apparently cursing out the official.
TENNESSEE STATE
