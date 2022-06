The long-awaited debut of the newest “Inside The Den” episode was recently released by the award-winning Detroit Lions Media Department, and it was well worth the wait. This episode focused on the behind-the-scenes action for the Lions during the 2022 NFL Draft. This episode caught some amazing moments between Lions General Manager Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell. It also focused primarily on the top few rounds where the team obtained four quality football players that they seemed to have had targeted long before the draft ever even started.

