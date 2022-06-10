YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Sheriff's Office says the woman on the surveillance footage has been identified.

The woman is 32-year-old Dora Salazar of Palm Springs, California.

YCSO says not to approach the suspects involved in this case and to call law enforcement immediately.

The investigation is still ongoing.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.

Video surveillance spotted multiple people taking several items from a shop in County 15th Street on June 1.

Deputies have identified the man, 36-year-old Juan Correa of Yuma, as one of the suspects.

The female suspect in the image has not yet been identified, but deputies are asking anyone who knows this woman to call law enforcement immediately.

They allegedly stole several items including a PT Cruiser and a Suzuki 250 quad, totaling about $10,000.

If you know where Juan Correa is, or who the woman is in the photo, do not approach them, but call police.

The post UPDATE: YCSO asking for help locating burglary suspects, one person identified appeared first on KYMA .