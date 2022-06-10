Woman sentenced in connection with former Jacksonville man's death
By WRSP/WICS Staff
3 days ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WICS) — A woman has been sentenced to 20 years in connection with the death of a former Jacksonville resident. Britney Overton faced one count of murder and one count of robbery resulting in serious...
A former Jacksonville resident has been arrested for armed robbery in Christian County. According to WCIA, on June 5th, Pana Police responded to Lake Lawn Inn and learned someone had been held up by two male suspects armed with guns. The suspects took the victim’s money, cell phone and car keys before leaving.
Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft from over the weekend. A complainant reported to police that at approximately 6:52 am Saturday, a suspect stole a trailer from a property enclosed by a fence in the 200 block of Washington Street. According to the report, a suspect attached the trailer to...
GALESBURG, Ill. — A Knox County grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing Deputy Nicholas Weist on additional charges separate from the current case in Henry County. A June 11 press release from Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin announced that a grand jury issued new charges...
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A teenager is in custody after witnesses say he pointed a weapon at someone. Jacksonville Police say this reportedly happened at approximately 11:57 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Jordan. He was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault. The teen is also...
Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 9th, was dispatched to the One-Stop Smoke Shop on East Main Street in reference to a theft. Officers arrived and met with the male victim who said he went into the store to make a purchase, and someone stole his motorbike parked out front. The victim admitted the bike wasn’t locked up. Officers viewed security video of the incident which showed a blonde-haired male subject taking the bike and departing the area on it. Shortly after, another officer had located the male subject still riding the motorbike on Grand Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The male was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Allen Smith of Galesburg. Smith admitted at one point while in a squad car that he was planning on selling the motorbike for money. The total cost of a Mongoose bike with a gas-motor attachment is around $320. Smith was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft / Possession of Stolen Property.
A juvenile arrested overnight for brandishing a weapon at someone during a domestic disturbance has been cited for additional charges. According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, the 15 year old male juvenile arrested for aggravated assault in the 600 block of Jordan Street last night after a witness reported the suspect pointed a weapon at them during an argument has also been cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are investigating after a teenager was shot over the weekend. The 16-year-old boy was shot while riding in the backseat of a vehicle traveling through the intersection at Oakland and West Leafland Saturday. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. We're told the teen...
Three people were arrested at a residence overnight after an individual allegedly brandished a handgun during an argument. Jacksonville Police were called about a subject pointing a handgun at someone at a residence in the 600 block of Jordan Street at 11:57 last night. Upon arrival, police learned that a 15 year old male juvenile had pointed a handgun at a female complainant during a verbal altercation. The juvenile was cited for aggravated assault and was taken to the Morgan County Jail.
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive wanted for several crimes. Decatur Police said Ryan Day, 30, has several arrest warrants on charges that include violating an order of protection, driving under the influence, failing to register as a sex offender and criminal damage. People […]
A Springfield man has been found guilty on all counts in connection with the 2016 shooting death of a teenager. DeMarco Jones is the second of three defendants to be tried in the killing of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. She was fatally shot as she sat in a car with a three-year-old and several other people in a parking lot on West Washington Street. Jones will be sentenced in August.
Hillsboro police are announcing the arrest of a suspect in the Friday afternoon attempted armed robbery at the Hardees restaurant in Hillsboro. The suspect initially entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun and demanded money from a counter clerk but when a manager shouted for the man to leave he left.
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A Brownsburg woman faces numerous charges of child neglect and animal cruelty. The crimes span two counties, and involved numerous dead animals on her property. The incidents began in Brooklyn, Indiana last year. A neighbor tells this station she called police after spotting a dead dog in a bag on the property. […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man has bee found guilty of murder in connection to the 2016 shooting death of Alaysia Bennett. In less than an hour of deliberations, a jury found Demarco Jones, 30, guilty of first degree murder and armed robbery. He will be sentenced at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12.
Kinmundy-Alma Fire Chief Kevin Day says both occupants of an SUV that ran into the rear of a semi on southbound I-57 at the 122 miles marker six miles north of Salem refused medical treatment. Initial information indicates the driver of the car, 49-year-old Jason Longoria of Chicago, became hooked...
MIDDLETOWN — An investigation involving multiple agencies has led to the arrest of a Middletown man. John Brown of Middletown was arrested after an investigation involving the Middletown Police Special Operations Unit, Dayton Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Brown faces federal drug and firearms felony charges,...
