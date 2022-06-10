ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzy Will Undergo a ‘Major Operation’ That Could ‘Determine the Rest of His Life’

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4lP1_0g6p7pMM00

Sharon Osbourne just revealed some serious news about the health of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne. According to the British TV personality, Ozzy will be going under the knife next week for a crucial procedure. In addition, Sharon says this surgery could make or break the future for the iconic rocker.

“[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” Sharon said during an interview on the UK talk show “The Talk.”

“It’s really going to determine the rest of his life,” she added, noting that she planned to fly back home to California to be with the 73-year-old during the surgery. She also did not reveal what type of procedure doctors would perform on Ozzy.

Earlier this year, Sharon revealed that her husband had tested positive for COVID-19. According to her, once she found out, she left her new gig on the UK talk show to be by his side in the states as he recovered from the virus.

While we don’t know exactly what type of surgery Ozzy will be undergoing, we have some idea. Back in 2019, the heavy metal legend was battling Parkinson’s disease. As a result, he had surgery to repair an old injury he sustained during a 2003 ATV accident.

Later, he was slated to undergo a second procedure on his neck after he suffered a fall at home that dislodged metal rods surgically implanted in Ozzy’s body after the ATV accident. As a result, surgeons placed 15 screws in his spine.

Sharon Osbourne looks forward to better days with family

In May, Ozzy told Classic Rock that he “can’t walk properly these days” and was anxious about the follow-up neck procedure. He also said he was doing physical therapy every morning. “I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road,” he added.

On a lighter note, Sharon Osbourne is excited about preparing for new additions to her family. Her son Jack is currently expecting the arrival of a baby daughter in the next few weeks. In addition, her daughter, Kelly, is also expecting her first child with her boyfriend and Slipknot DJ, Sid Wilson.

Additionally, she and Ozzy are also about to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 1. “I don’t know yet, it depends on everything, but I’ll see,” Sharon said when she was asked if the couple was planning a big celebration for the milestone.

As for his music, Ozzy has repeatedly moved the date of his “No More Tours 2” final tour due to his health complications and battle with COVID. However, he currently plans to hit the road again for the European leg of the tour in early 2023. Watch the full interview with Sharon here.

