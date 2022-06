REDDING, Ca. — On Saturday, Simpson University played host to an annual youth baseball and softball clinic. Over 200 local kids, ages 6-14, were out on the fields working on their craft. This clinic, put on by Lithia Chevrolet, ran from 9 am-12 pm, with kids divided into groups by age. Every 30 minutes, the kids rotated to a different drill, with 24 Simpson and Colt 45 baseball players coaching them up on the basics.

REDDING, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO