Free fishing in Louisiana this weekend

By Raven Little
cenlanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISIANA (KLFY) — This Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will be observing its annual Free Fishing Weekend. This is a chance for unlicensed fishers to hit the Louisiana waters without required licensing....

Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
#Fishing License#Recreational Fishing
