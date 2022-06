After years of inaction on gun reform, new changes may be on the horizon. In the wake of several deadly mass shootings across the United States in just the first half of 2022 — Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and more — mounting public pressure from victims, students, parents, and several other high-profile figures has finally compelled lawmakers in Congress to take bipartisan action on stronger gun control legislation. Here’s what’s in (and what isn’t in) Congress’ new gun violence agreement, and how it might affect you.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO