ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BZ Chart Of The Day: Apple Drops To Critical Support

By Mark Putrino
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL have dropped to the important $138 level. This level has been support in the past and it may become so once again. That...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

On a Terrible Day for Wall Street, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

PDC Energy got good news from regulators approving a key growth plan. Penske Automotive Group keeps benefiting from higher margins on cars and trucks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Shares#Apple Inc#Bz Chart Of#Aapl#Benzinga Trading School#Shutterstock
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
49K+
Followers
140K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy