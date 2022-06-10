ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Missing Bradenton woman’s body found in Palmetto ditch

By Bradenton Herald
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Stephanie Lynn Shenefield, 38, had last been seen in the 5300 block of 16th Street E, Bradenton on June 3. Her body was found in a ditch on Thursday night.

The body of a Bradenton woman was found in a ditch in Palmetto late Thursday night, six days after she was last seen, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning.

Stephanie Lynn Shenefield, 38, had last been seen in the 5300 block of 16th Street E, Bradenton on June 3. Her family and friends told detectives that she had a medical condition and that her recent behavior had been concerning. They also said it was unlike her to leave and not contact anyone.

On Thursday night, Shenefield’s body was found, and her death is now being investigated.

Sheriff Rick Wells is holding a press conference at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office today to provide more details.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back with tampabay.com for details.

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Body of missing St. Petersburg woman found near Pinellas Bayway

The body of a missing St. Petersburg woman was found Monday in the Boca Ciega Bay near the Pinellas Bayway, according to police. Arlete Desousa, 70, was reported missing late Sunday, hours after her last contact with a relative, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release Monday. Crews searched by land and air for Desousa, who lived on Brittany Drive S near the Pinellas Bayway, police said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iontb.com

Body of missing St. Petersburg woman located in Boca Ciega Bay

The St. Petersburg Police and the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating after a body was located in Boca Ciega Bay near the Pinellas Bayway. The body discovered at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 has been confirmed to be that of a 70 year-old Arlete Desousa. Desousa who lived on Brittany Drive South near the Pinellas Bayway, was reported missing late Sunday, hours after her last contact with a relative.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: Man’s body found floating in Tampa river

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after the body of an adult male was found floating in a river Saturday morning. Police were called to the area of Florida Avenue and River Shore shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a body in the water. Police say...
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough deputies reunite with boy saved from house fire

TAMPA — Owen Ares isn’t usually the bashful type, but staring at half a dozen camera lenses can bring that out of even the most extroverted of children. The reason why the 9-year-old was the center of attention last week — and perhaps why he was even able to be there at all — was sharing the stage. Two reasons, actually.
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox13news.com

Deputies arrest man accused of shooting, injuring 2 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say shot two people early Saturday morning. Deputies say, George Rivera, 50, and the two victims were hanging out in the 7000 block of Stillridge Drive in Tampa prior to the shooting. According to HCSO, Rivera went outside to leave, but returned and shot both people several times.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

