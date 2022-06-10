Missing Bradenton woman’s body found in Palmetto ditch

Stephanie Lynn Shenefield, 38, had last been seen in the 5300 block of 16th Street E, Bradenton on June 3. Her body was found in a ditch on Thursday night. [ Bradenton Herald ]

The body of a Bradenton woman was found in a ditch in Palmetto late Thursday night, six days after she was last seen, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning.

Stephanie Lynn Shenefield, 38, had last been seen in the 5300 block of 16th Street E, Bradenton on June 3. Her family and friends told detectives that she had a medical condition and that her recent behavior had been concerning. They also said it was unlike her to leave and not contact anyone.

On Thursday night, Shenefield’s body was found, and her death is now being investigated.

Sheriff Rick Wells is holding a press conference at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office today to provide more details.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back with tampabay.com for details.