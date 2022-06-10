ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Chesa Boudin Recall Means for America

By Nick Gillespie, Regan Taylor
 3 days ago
In 2020, Chesa Boudin became San Francisco's district attorney, promising radical new policies that exemplified the city's leading-edge liberalism. Cops would make fewer arrests, and more wrongdoers would be diverted to drug and mental health...

King Boss
2d ago

A District attorney‘s job is to prosecute. If he wants to make a change, go be a social worker…..

16
MakeCaliGreatAgain
2d ago

Replace him with a Republican who will get the job done 👍

11
Antelope Valley Press

Dems confront criticism on crime after SF defeat

SAN FRANCISCO — Democrats, on Wednesday, braced for renewed Republican attacks on their management of crime across the US after residents in San Francisco voted overwhelmingly to recall the city’s progressive district attorney, suggesting that even the party’s most loyal supporters are frustrated with the way in which violence and social problems are being addressed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
citywatchla.com

Voters in LA and SF Voice Their Disgust

Right-wing media are screaming that the overwhelming recall of San Francisco’s uber-progressive district attorney, Chesa Boudin, and businessman Rick Caruso’s top finish in a field of 12 candidates for mayor bodes well for a Republican comeback in this deep blue state. That’s not going to happen. However,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox40jackson.com

Church’s first openly transgender California bishop resigns after allegations of racism

A transgender Lutheran bishop in California resigned over allegations of racism from the congregation. San Francisco bishop Megan Rohrer became the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America’s first openly transgender bishop last year. Rohrer faced backlash following a December vote to oust Rev. Nelson Rabell-Gonzalez as pastor over his mostly-Latino congregation following an investigation into verbal harassment allegations, NBC News reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Here’s why Oakland declared racism public health crisis

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — This week, the Oakland City Council unanimously voted to declare racism a public health crisis. KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin spoke with Darlene Flynn, Director of Race and Equity, and Seema Rupani with the City Attorney’s Office for perspective.
OAKLAND, CA
californiaexaminer.net

California High Speed Rail Dispute

Democrat lawmakers in California are embroiled in one of the most contentious battles in modern state history over the fate of the high-speed rail link connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco, which has been dogged by delays and other problems for the better part of a decade. If completed, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area students lead March for Our Lives rallies for gun reforms

OAKLAND, Calif. - Teenagers all over the Bay Area organized rallies Saturday for gun reform and tighter national gun control policies. Events were set to happen in eight different locations, including Walnut Creek, Redwood City, San Francisco and Sonoma. Lucy Goetz, a 17-year-old high school student organizer from Concord, told...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reason.com

San Francisco Recalls Progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin

With more than two thirds of votes counted, San Franciscans have voted by a comfortable margin to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Boudin, the latest in a trend of progressive prosecutors across the country, came into office in January 2020 promising reform. In office, he expanded diversion programs, like drug or mental health treatment, as an alternative to incarceration; he refused to try juveniles as adults or seek the death penalty; and he forbade prosecutors in his office from seeking cash bail.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Rep. Eric Swalwell rallies crowd at Walnut Creek March for our Lives

WALNUT CREEK, CA (June 11, 2022) — March for our Lives rallies mobilized in Oakland, San Francisco and all across the country on Saturday. Concerned citizens also came together in Walnut Creek, CA. Lucy Goetz, a student at Concord High School, organized the event. Motivated by the recent school...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
News Break
Politics
thesfnews.com

President Of The SF Police Officers Association Resigns

SAN FRANCISCO—The President of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, Tony Montoya, resigned Wednesday, June 8, after accusations of financial impropriety. According to The San Francisco Standard, there were rumors of Montoya taking a union vehicle with him back in January when he relocated to the State of Nevada and supposedly used an San Francisco Police Officers Association credit card to fill up the tank costing about $150. Montoya confirmed with San Francisco Standard reporters that the rumors were true but he was not violating any established practice or policy. He also stated that he was originally being accused of theft or embezzlement but asserts that he never committed such acts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reason.com

There's Still Hope for Prosecutorial Reform After Recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin

Economists sometimes say that when the U.S. sneezes, the world catches a cold. With that in mind, given that famously left-wing San Francisco has booted a prosecutor accused of being "soft on crime" from office, many might assume the rest of the nation will reflexively reject prosecutors who don't define their job as seeking the maximum punishment for every defendant. The reality is much more complicated, but the recall of San Francisco District Attorney (D.A.) Chesa Boudin does demand a rethinking of the "progressive prosecutor" brand.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
