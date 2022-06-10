Clean-up Efforts Continue Following Oil Spill in St. Marys River

Efforts to clean up thousands of gallons of spilled oil on the St. Marys River is still underway.

The U.S. Coast Guard, which is assisting the clean-up efforts, says 5,000 gallons of oil spilled into the river Thursday afternoon, stopping all river traffic from the Soo Locks to 9 Mile Point.

Canadian officials are overseeing the clean-up efforts of the spill that traveled several miles, running downstream to Sugar Island. Canadians have deployed 4,000 feet of boom barriers to contain the spill.

Algoma Public Health has issued a water advisory, warning residents downstream to not drink or swim in the water.

The Coast Guard said Thursday that at best, 40% of the oil would be cleaned up.

Chippewa County Health Department has issued a no body contact advisory for areas around Sugar Island after an oil spill at Algoma Steel dropped 5,000 gallons of oil into the St. Marys River on Thursday.

Contact with surface waters should be avoided around Sugar Island’s north shore area from West Shore Drive, north of 1 1/2 Mile Road, along Northshore Drive and along East Village Road.

People should not wade or swim in the water, and pets are not allowed to wade, swim or drink the water, according to Chippewa County Health Department.

If you have a surface-water intake of river water that supplies water to your home, do not drink or use the water. If you come into contact with the water, wash the affected area with soap and clean water.