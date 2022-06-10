ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Backstage News On Plans For Top Title Matches At Forbidden Door

By Dominic DeAngelo
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is coming to fruition and the seeds were sewn this week to have not one, but two world title matches on the card. According to a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the current plan is for the interim AEW World Title match...

www.wrestlinginc.com

PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Booker T on a WWE wrestler: I did not like her in her day, no one did

After Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Championship, many consider it not a good WWE decision, and one of them is Booker T, who gave his opinion in an interview with the Hall of Fame. “I don’t agree with unifying the championships because they’re two different shows,” Booker said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE. After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles. As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Reacts To Riddle Earning Title Match

Roman Reigns reacted to Riddle’s future shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns tweeted, “Now I have to leave the private island …jump on the private yacht ….and then board the private jet just to smash this idiot on #Smackdown Tribal Chief problems.”. Riddle defeated...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Announces His Retirement From The Ring

Keiji Mutoh, best known for his portrayal of The Great Muta in WCW and NJPW, announced his impending in-ring retirement at the “Cyberfest Festival” earlier today. Muta, currently signed to Pro Wrestling Noah, appeared at the joint project of DDT, Noah, and Tokyo Joshi Pro, and announced that he will no longer be competing in the ring after this Spring. He intends to have a final 5 matches before he takes off his boots for good.
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Riddle's future

One of the most victorious tag teams of recent months in WWE is undoubtedly the one formed by Randy Orton and Matt Riddle called RK-Bro, former couple champions of Monday Night Raw, who in a short time sold their belts to the one formed instead by Chad Gable and Otis, the Alpha Academy, in the last few months and finally definitively to The Usos, the last time.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon And Other WWE Higher Ups Impressed By New Star

You have his attention. There are a lot of people in WWE but there are only a few whose opinions really matter. At the top of the list is none other than Vince McMahon, whose decisions can change the way the wrestling world works in the blink of an eye. Getting McMahon’s endorsement can mean the world to a wrestler and now he seems to be impressed by someone else.
WWE
PWMania

Eric Young Names WWE Star as the Most Underrated Wrestler in the World

Eric Young recently spoke with WhatCulture for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he talked about some of his favorite career opponents. This is when he highlighted Robert Roode and thinks Roode is the most underrated wrestler right now. “Bobby Roode would probably be my favorite...
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins to Answer for Cody Rhodes Attack, More Set for Monday’s WWE Raw

– WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will answer for his recent attack on Cody Rhodes that took place earlier this week on Raw on this Monday’s episode. Also, we will find out what’s next for The Judgment Day after Finn Balor joined the group, and they turned on their original leader, Edge. Here’s the full announcement on Rollins and the updated Raw lineup:
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's status

Sasha Banks and Naomi, former couple champions, had left the arena where the Monday Night Raw show was to be held on May 16 after a major disagreement over the direction of their booking. In fact, initially, the booking of the evening included the participation of both women in a six-pack challenge match in the main event to decree the number one contender for the Raw title held by Bianca Belair, so their exit forced the backstage team to modify quickly the script.
WWE
411mania.com

New Intercontinental Champion Crowned on WWE Smackdown

We have a new WWE Intercontinental Champion following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Gunther defeated Ricochet on tonight’s show to capture the championship. You can see some highlights from the match below. The win marks Gunther’s first main roster title in WWE, and ends Ricochet’s run at 98...
WWE
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair may be back soon

Charlotte Flair recently managed to keep the SmackDown champion belt at Wrestlemania 38, against all odds that had been made by the entire WWE Universe, even though she failed to shake off Ronda Rousey altogether. In fact, unfortunately, she lost it shortly after at Wrestlemania Backlash, in a rematch strongly requested by the Baddest Woman on the Planet who made her give in completely in an I Quit Match breaking her arm too, even if obviously it was all a storyline to allow The Queen to take an extended period off stage to marry her Andrade El Idolo.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wrestlinginc.com

Eddie Kingston Says Relative Was A ‘Big Factor’ In His Decision Not To Sign With WWE

AEW Star Eddie Kingston was known to audiences of Impact Wrestling, CZW, & other indie promotions before finally making it to national television with All Elite Wrestling. His first match with the company came as a surprise challenger for then-TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes. He did so well with his presentation and match that Tony Khan ultimately offered him a contract to be an ongoing character in AEW.
WWE
Yardbarker

Reigns vs. Riddle WWE Universal title match set for next week's SmackDown

Riddle will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on next week's SmackDown. Riddle defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of this week's SmackDown episode, with the stipulation that he would earn the shot at Reigns with a win, but would be banned from SmackDown with a loss. Riddle pinned Zayn with an RKO, then fought off an attack from The Usos after the match.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Hand It Over: Title Change Takes Place On WWE SmackDown

History has been made! There are a lot of titles under the WWE banner and some of them have been around for a very long time. Those titles are the ones that can kick start a wrestler’s rise to the top and the Intercontinental Title has a history of doing just that. The title might not have a perfect record, but winning it can be a great sign. That might be the case again.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena Concedes He Wasted A Lot Of Time In His WWE Career

Although John Cena became one of pro wrestling’s biggest stars, he believes that he could have been more productive with everyone’s time, including his own. WWE has designated the month of June to celebrate the 20th anniversary of John Cena’s debut, and the man, himself, sat down to rewatch the moment on a series called “WWE Playback.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Ouch: WWE Legend Announces Upcoming Surgery With Six Months Of Rehab

That’s a serious issue. Wrestling is a physical sport and something that can cause some very serious injuries to the wrestlers themselves. Some of these issues take place all at once and others are built up over time. You don’t know when you might see someone get hurt right in front of you, but this time it seems that there was an injury that might not have been so obvious.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Tag Team Champions Crowned At NWA Alwayz Ready 2022

New NWA Women’s Tag Team champions were crowned Saturday at Alwayz Ready 2022. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) to become the new NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions. The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles were deactivated on...
WWE

