Martin Pfau took a roundabout way to find his bride in Jacob, Illinois. And even then, I have no idea how these two managed to meet one another. His bride is today’s birthday girl, but the only documentation for her being born on this day is found in the books of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. As it is, I am situated in Minnesota for a couple of days and cannot even display the one record that has her date of birth. However, let’s begin with Martin.

