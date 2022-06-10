ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Guilty plea filed in LCF murder

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa, Jarred Burk
kswo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A sentencing date has been set for a man involved in a deadly...

www.kswo.com

Comments / 1

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma band director faces federal rape charges

MARLOW, Okla. — A grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma band director on federal rape charges. William Daniel, a former teacher at Marlow High School, is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Federal court documents say the incidents happened between February and May. A grand jury indicted Daniel on...
MARLOW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawton, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Lawton, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
kswo.com

Speeding, DUI in Cotton Co. sends man to hospital

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Wichita Falls man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Cotton County Saturday night. 49-year-old Carlos Fernandez was driving westbound, about seven miles west of Temple, when his truck departed the roadway. He over corrected to the right side, rolling over, and...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Fire Marshal called after abandoned duplex fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight fire. It started around three Monday morning at a duplex right off Gore Blvd. on 24th street. Fire officials told 7NEWS it was abandoned and boarded up when they arrived. Firefighters quickly removed those boards and got the fire under control.
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Guilty Plea#Sentencing#Okla#Violent Crime#Lcf
kswo.com

Federal rape charges filed against former Marlow band teacher

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Marlow band director is facing federal charges, accused of inappropriately touching a student. A grand jury has indicted 46-year-old William Daniel on charges of sexual battery and rape by instrumentation. According to federal court documents, the incidents happened between February and May. Cases are heard...
MARLOW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kswo.com

Cache juveniles injured in Sunday morning crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two juveniles are recovering after a car crash in Comanche County Sunday morning. The pair of juveniles, both from Cache, were driving eastbound on Cache Rd. about eight miles south of Sterling at around 10:30 a.m. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Law enforcement investigating shooting at Tuttle home

TUTTLE, Okla. — Local investigators and state agents, along with the Office of the State Medical Examiner, are on the scene of a shooting east of Tuttle. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is out in Tuttle looking into the shooting, which happened near South Morgan and East Rock Creek roads. Medical examiner personnel arrived within the last hour, likely indicating a death.
TUTTLE, OK
News On 6

Authorities Confirm Homicide Investigation In Tuttle

Multiple agencies are investigating a homicide Friday morning in Tuttle. The incident happened at a home near East Rock Creek Road and South Morgan Road. Officers from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are currently at the scene. Police have put up tape...
TUTTLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy