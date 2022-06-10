Guilty plea filed in LCF murder

MARLOW, Okla. — A grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma band director on federal rape charges. William Daniel, a former teacher at Marlow High School, is accused of inappropriately touching a student. Federal court documents say the incidents happened between February and May. A grand jury indicted Daniel on...
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Wichita Falls man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Cotton County Saturday night. 49-year-old Carlos Fernandez was driving westbound, about seven miles west of Temple, when his truck departed the roadway. He over corrected to the right side, rolling over, and...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight fire. It started around three Monday morning at a duplex right off Gore Blvd. on 24th street. Fire officials told 7NEWS it was abandoned and boarded up when they arrived. Firefighters quickly removed those boards and got the fire under control.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking to the community for help solving a murder that occurred in May. Officers were called to do a welfare check in the 1000 block of Covington on Sunday, May 22. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered the body of victim Andrew Lopez.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The family and friends of Jason Baum, or as you heard known as Baby J by most, held a balloon release and vigil two years after his murder in the south alley of the 4600 block of Meadow Lake Drive. They gathered not just to remember the impact Baum made on […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Friday, 51-year-old Barry Christopher Hutton, formerly of Cushing, Okla. was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for threatening to kill his family with an AR-15 over the phone, according to U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. Public records indicate on June 14, 2021, Hutton used...
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Marlow band director is facing federal charges, accused of inappropriately touching a student. A grand jury has indicted 46-year-old William Daniel on charges of sexual battery and rape by instrumentation. According to federal court documents, the incidents happened between February and May. Cases are heard...
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two juveniles are recovering after a car crash in Comanche County Sunday morning. The pair of juveniles, both from Cache, were driving eastbound on Cache Rd. about eight miles south of Sterling at around 10:30 a.m. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver was...
TUTTLE, Okla. — Local investigators and state agents, along with the Office of the State Medical Examiner, are on the scene of a shooting east of Tuttle. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is out in Tuttle looking into the shooting, which happened near South Morgan and East Rock Creek roads. Medical examiner personnel arrived within the last hour, likely indicating a death.
Multiple agencies are investigating a homicide Friday morning in Tuttle. The incident happened at a home near East Rock Creek Road and South Morgan Road. Officers from the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are currently at the scene. Police have put up tape...
A crime alert for people who use dating apps. Metro police said they are cracking down on a rise in robberies, all stemming from those apps. OKC investigators tell News 9 they've gotten several reports of this, where two people agree to meet for a date, only for one of them to end the night getting robbed.
TULSA, Okla. — Two members of an Oklahoma City motorcycle club were arrested Saturday night after they lead Tulsa police on a chase on their ATV’s, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said residents reported a large group of dirt bike and ATV riders were...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 5-year-old is dead after drowning Friday night in Caddo County. Troopers said this happened at the Deer Run Playground in Fort Cobb. OHP said the boy was not being watched, and the playground had water all around it. Troopers said the victim’s family noticed...
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Henrietta woman is charged with lying in wait for her boyfriend’s former girlfriend outside a restaurant and running her down with her car. Brittany South. 29, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident May 21 in the parking lot of Cici’s Pizza on Southwest Parkway. […]
