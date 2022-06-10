ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says deputy foreign minister met U.S. ambassador

June 10 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met U.S. ambassador John Sullivan on Friday, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

It said the men had discussed "bilateral issues", providing no further details.

