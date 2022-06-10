ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Germany plans new arms exports rules, easier exports to Ukraine - Der Spiegel

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BERLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Germany, the world's fifth-largest arms exporter, plans to revise its rules on arms exports to make it easier to arm democracies like Ukraine and harder to sell weapons to autocracies, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

The new guidelines, which the magazine said were being drawn up by the Economy Ministry, come as Germany faces criticism from the opposition, allies and Kyiv over delays in supplying heavy weapons to Ukraine for its fight against Russia.

The magazine said the new guidelines, which are due to be incorporated into a new arms exports law, will focus on the receiving country's concrete actions in domestic and foreign policy, not on the broader question of whether those weapons might be used to violate human rights.

Agnieszka Brugger, deputy parliamentary leader of the Greens, which control the Economy and Foreign Ministries in the government coalition, told Der Spiegel said this would lead to countries that shared "peaceful, Western values" being treated less restrictively.

"We have to end the security policy stupidity of rewarding aggressive autocrats and human rights violators with German weapons," she said.

The Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Germany has been among the largest suppliers of weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded at the end of February, but it has been criticised for its slowness to supply the heavy weaponry Kyiv says it needs to turn the tide of the battle.

The country's arms industry is well-known for its submarines, battle tanks, anti-aircraft weaponry and handguns. Major buyers of German weapons include Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Editing by Miranda Murray and Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine Der Spiegel#The Economy Ministry#Greens#German
Reuters

Japan's defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who 'ignore rules'

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms. "Japan is surrounded by actors that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Qatar
Country
Germany
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
Reuters

What next? Ukraine's allies divided over Russia endgame

PARIS/BERLIN/WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Is it better to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine or to isolate him? Should Kyiv make concessions to end the war, or would that embolden the Kremlin? Are ramped up sanctions on Russia worth the collateral damage?. These are...
POLITICS
Reuters

Taiwan threatens WTO action after China stops grouper fish imports

TAIPEI, June 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan's government threatened to take Beijing to the World Trade Organization on Saturday after China suspended the import of grouper fish from the island saying it had detected banned chemicals, the latest agricultural spat between the two. Last year China suspended imports of pineapples, sugar...
ECONOMY
Reuters

New Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said on Saturday that Pacific island nations have the freedom to make their own decisions about cooperation with China, as Beijing seeks closer military ties with the strategically important region. China signed a security pact with the Solomon...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

477K+
Followers
339K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy