Video Games

IGN Expo 2022

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022's IGN Expo will take place on June 10 and will feature new announcements, never-before-seen gameplay, and...

www.ign.com

IGN

Ark 2 Is Now Arriving in 2023

We got a new cinematic look at Ark 2 today, which will now be released in 2023. At today's Xbox-Bethesda summer showcase, we got a fresh cinematic trailer game – which if you don't remember, stars Vin Diesel – and a new release window, 2023. Ark 2 was...
IGN

Starting Tips & Useful Info

Throughout the game, you will encounter many small items. These include the following:. Tinderboxes are used to light torches, candles, or any other possible light sources. On Normal, there are 151 total Tinderboxes; collecting them all with net you an achievement. Oil Canisters are used to keep Daniel's lantern lit.
IGN

Comments of the Week: Summer of Gaming Spectacular

Hello there, and welcome to Summer of Gaming Week! Over the last week and a half, a lot of fantastic news has come out, and you, the IGN readers, have had some great discussions about it. Let's get into the comments from the week of June 10th without further ado!
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

The Minecraft Cave biome is quite possibly the most famous Minecraft biome, next to Plains and Forests. Standard Caves are not so much a biome in and of themselves, but rather cut underground sections away. These can be vast rooms with pillars of stone, or maze-like tunnels. Caves are made of stone most of the time, but below a height of zero you'll encounter Deepslate, which takes longer to mine.
IGN

How to Pair PS5 Controller to PC

Beyond simply being one of the best gaming controllers, the Sony DualSense is also one of the best PC controllers. It has the ergonomics and grip to let you go ham for hours on end, and it’s crammed with some of the most meaningful innovations in gamepads since the contentious Steam Controller. But, getting the DualSense working on a gaming PC may seem like a fool’s errand — it’s made for the PlayStation 5 after all, right? Fortunately, PC support for the DualSense is a lot more robust than it was for the DualShock 4 controller just a generation prior. It can be as simple as plug-and-play or just a quick Bluetooth pairing to get started.
IGN

Overwatch 2: New Tank Hero Junker Queen Announced

Overwatch 2 will be adding a new Tank character, the Junker Queen, to the line-up. As announced in today's Xbox and Bethesda showcase, the Junker Queen is the second new hero announced for Overwatch 2 after Sojourn. The character was referred to within the original Overwatch, but never made a formal onscreen appearance inside the game.
IGN

Even After Spending $6000 in Diablo Immortal, Gamer Does Not Get Any 5-Star Legendary Gems

Free-to-play games are the ones that allow the players to experience the game without making them pay any money up front, but the developers still need to make some sort of income through their title. Here's where in-game purchases come in and sometimes the developers make these systems warped in order to get their money back. Diablo Immortal is a game that is infamous for following the same structure and one player learned that in the most painful way.
IGN

How to Rewind Deaths

Tired of your favorite characters succumbing to unexpected deaths in The Quarry? IGN's comprehensive guide below details everything you need to know about unlocking the Death Rewind feature, how it works, and any potential downsides you need to be aware of when using it. How to Rewind Deaths in The...
IGN

How to Say Goodbye

How To Say Goodbye - Wholesome Direct 2022 Trailer. How to Say Goodbye is a narrative puzzle game inspired by illustrated books. Move the elements of decor and manipulate reality to help a group of ghosts wandering between two worlds reach the "other side".
IGN

Lords of Ravage Release Window Trailer

A new gameplay overview trailer for Lords of Ravage revealed that it's due for release in November 2022. The grim pixel art game sees you take on the form of the final boss of a dungeon, and you must devise your own fighting style through turn-based combat to defeat the heroes coming for your throne.
IGN

Redfall: New Gameplay Trailer Reveals Many Ways To Kill a Vampire

After a year of waiting since its original reveal, we've finally seen gameplay of Arkane's upcoming co-op vampire shooter, Redfall. Unsurprisingly, it looks pretty slick. Shown as part of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, a roughly five-minute long gameplay trailer for Redfall showed off both single player and co-op in action, as well as a quick look at the abilities of all four of the playable characters.
IGN

One Piece: Who’s Who in the Netflix Show

The world of One Piece is coming to Netflix as a live-action adaptation of the much-beloved manga. We recently got our first look at some of the extended cast of the series, along with concept art and sets from the show. From Monkey D. Luffy to Red Hair to Alvida and beyond, the cast of the show looks to be massive.
IGN

The Alters

Here's a look at The Alters, an upcoming sci-fi game coming to PC. To survive on a lonely planet, Jan creates alternate versions of himself - the alters. Each alter's personality is shaped by Jan's various life paths. The Alters begs a simple question surrounding life-changing moments and the decisions people make: What if...?
IGN

Redditors Compare Starfield to Fallout and Everyone Loves It

Following months of anticipation, Todd Howard and Bethesda finally revealed the first gameplay footage for Starfield yesterday during the 2022 edition of the Xbox Games Showcase. The 15 minute long reveal consisted of footage that showcased what fans will be able to achieve in the upcoming space RPG title. This...
IGN

What Is Obsidian’s Pentiment?

Josh Sawyer’s just-announced medieval narrative mystery, Pentiment, has been in development for about four years now. But if you ask Sawyer, it really started way, way back in 1992. At the time, Sawyer was enjoying an RPG called Darklands, developed by Microprose Labs for MS-DOS. It was set in...
IGN

Necrosmith - Release Date Trailer

A detailed trailer for Necrosmith showed a pixel art necromancer simulator, in which you create the dead you plan to raise while defending your tower. Combine body parts from various races to create an army strong enough to fend off the enemy. It's due to arrive this July.
IGN

Eville - Gameplay Overview Trailer

New gameplay overview for an Among Us-like social deduction multiplayer game. Commit murders, or if you're a villager, uncover who is killing everyone before you become the next victim.
IGN

The 10 Best Vampire Anime of All Time

Vampire stories have been haunting humans for millennia. From folkloric tales to Bram Stoker's Dracula all the way through classics like Lost Boys, Buffy, and Interview With the Vampire, the terrifying specter of the bloosucker is one of pop culture's favorite monsters. It's not just live action that has all the fun, though. In the realm of anime, there are a ton of brilliant vampire tales. From monster high schools to unwilling vampiric heroes, historical horror to more obviously Dracula influenced takes, some of our favorite vampire shows and movies are anime. So we're here to list the ten best vampire anime of all time for your viewing pleasure. Get ready to revisit some classics, find some new faves, and maybe even get a little blood-drenched nostalgia hit!
IGN

Half-Life Alyx: Levitation Gameplay Shows Off Impressive VR Mod

Half-Life Alyx is one of the best VR games around, and a talented team of modders are building upon the original with a campaign expansion titled Half-Life Alyx: Levitation. At today's PC Gaming Show, seven minutes of gameplay were revealed for the upcoming mod, which follows up on the events from the main game's campaign.
IGN

Great Houses of Calderia

Take a look at gameplay in this latest trailer for Great Houses of Calderia, the upcoming grand strategy game set in the land of Calderia inspired by the Renaissance. Great Houses of Calderia features unique choices and real-time resources management. You will run an entire House and interact with your family to successfully form diplomatic relations with neighboring Houses. The game is slated for launch into Steam Early Access in Q3 2022.
