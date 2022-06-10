IGN Expo 2022

Beyond simply being one of the best gaming controllers, the Sony DualSense is also one of the best PC controllers. It has the ergonomics and grip to let you go ham for hours on end, and it’s crammed with some of the most meaningful innovations in gamepads since the contentious Steam Controller. But, getting the DualSense working on a gaming PC may seem like a fool’s errand — it’s made for the PlayStation 5 after all, right? Fortunately, PC support for the DualSense is a lot more robust than it was for the DualShock 4 controller just a generation prior. It can be as simple as plug-and-play or just a quick Bluetooth pairing to get started.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO