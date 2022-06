It has been an offseason of some surprise when it comes to the coaching carousel around the league. The Vegas Golden Knights opted to part ways with Peter DeBoer, their second coaching change in their five seasons of existence, making them one of the more prominent teams looking for a new bench boss. Recently, there was a surprise addition to the coaching market when Boston let Bruce Cassidy go earlier this week. As Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports, the Golden Knights have started to key in on Cassidy as their top candidate over the last few days.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO