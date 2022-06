TAMPA, Fla. - For 20 agonizing years, a Tampa rape victim said she stared into the eyes of strangers and wondered if he was the one who attacked her. "He was just a guy in the neighborhood. I mentioned his name, I mentioned a lot of names because I never really knew who did it," the victim said tearfully in court. "I didn't know for twenty years."

