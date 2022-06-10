Gallery: Swimming at the Vandalia pool

You can find the city of Litchfield in Montgomery County, Illinois. It was the first town in the state to respond to the President's summons when the Civil War broke out. With support from a Litchfield company, the town formed the Seventh Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment. During the 1880s, people...
Five Southern Illinois counties are now considered at high community level for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 32 counties statewide are now at the high risk level. The counties on the list here in Southern Illinois include: Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson. IDPH reported 34,000...
Salem has a new home fashion store. Sterling Avenue has opened in the Westgate Shopping Center offering a variety of items to decorate your home. The store is owned by Paul and Lynn Reihm. Paul explains the concept. “We actually came up with it because we flip homes in Salem...
There are more license plate reader cameras coming to Metro East highways. Under a law signed by Governor JB Pritzker earlier this month, House Bill 4481 permits cameras along State highways in Madison, St. Clair and 20 other additional counties throughout Illinois. Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly says the...
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Miss Illinois 2022 competition crowned a winner last night. Monica Nia Jones, 25, from Chicago has been named Miss Illinois 2022. Jones won the title Saturday evening, June 11, at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center following five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals. She...
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced portions of Interstate 270 will be closed this week in Madison County. On Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., westbound I-270 will be down to one lane over the Chain of Rocks Canal. On Wednesday and Thursday, eastbound I-270 will be down to one lane.
One traditional feature will be missing from this year’s Illinois State Fair. The annual truck and tractor pulls will not be held at the fair this year. The events are usually slated for the multi-purpose arena, but fair officials say that facility will be closed all summer while undergoing extensive repairs.
CARBONDALE, Illinois — Police in Illinois said they’re seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Chillicothe man who was there visiting. Police are searching for 44-year-old Joshua Harman of Chillicothe. He was last seen on Thursday morning around 7:45 a.m. in the small town of Carbondale, Illinois.
FENTON, Mo. — A black bear was spotted roaming the streets Saturday morning in Fenton. The Fenton Precinct of the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed Saturday that a bear had been reported in the area of Saline Road. Police said the bear was last scene moving east toward...
LEVERETT, Ill. (WCIA) – Officials responded to parts of Champaign County to assess damage from severe thunderstorms in the area before 8a this morning. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning shortly before 7:30a for areas north and east of Champaign-Urbana as a severe thunderstorm with large hail and damaging winds passed through […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A black bear was spotted running through a trailer park in Jefferson County Monday. Video footage shows the bear running across the street in a neighborhood off Weier Rd., south of Hwy Z and exit I-55. More of these fuzzy animals have been spotted recently in Missouri.
Madison County officials have yet to reach a decision on lowering fees for food trucks, with a final vote set for this Wednesday. The Finance Committee on Thursday discussed reducing the fee for mobile food service establishments by $200 from $375, but it failed for lack of a motion. County...
A report shows that 74 private Illinois nursing homes were found to violate the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act in the first quarter of the year. Five of those facilities had violations that could have resulted in the death of a resident and were fined up to $50,000. Of the...
EDWARDSVILLE — Treasurer Chris Slusser reported to Madison County officials on Thursday on the continued growth of its investments. “We are on pace for record returns on county investments,” Slusser said. “We are projecting $5.2 million in investment income this year.”. Slusser presented an investment report to...
ALTON - Alton first responders were called to a motorcycle crash at 9:12 p.m. Sunday on Route 143 at the Cpl. Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway intersection.
The driver of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with Wisconsin license plates was apparently southbound on Belchik but did not turn at the intersection, crashing into closed flood gates on the opposite side of Route 143.
Central Illinois loves its fairs and festivals; here’s 8 to visit downstate. From Springfield to Mattoon, from Bloomington-Normal to Decatur, we’ve put together our list of the top eight summer festivals in Central Illinois, most of them out of our immediate coverage area. We consider summer to be between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two and a half years into the pandemic and COVID-19 cases are still rising. The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks should be put back on in some Central Illinois counties whether you are vaccinated or not. In Central Illinois, Champaign, Ford, Logan and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A black bear was hanging out on someone’s back porch in House Springs, Missouri Thursday. A viewer sent News 4 video of the bear right outside her window. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the black bear population is growing by 8 percent each year.
COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis-area men Mitchell Wagner and Garret Garland were arrested near an Idaho Pride Parade with a white supremacist group carrying riot gear. The two were among 31 people with the group Patriot Front who have been charged with criminal conspiracy. The Coeur...
The Madison County Treasurer's Office reminds property tax bills have been sent out, and the first installment is due in about a month if you take advantage of the 4-payment plan. July 7 is the first due date for those utilizing the four-payment option. Treasurer Chris Slusser tells The Big...
