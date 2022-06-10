Gallery: Swimming at the Vandalia pool

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced portions of Interstate 270 will be closed this week in Madison County. On Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., westbound I-270 will be down to one lane over the Chain of Rocks Canal. On Wednesday and Thursday, eastbound I-270 will be down to one lane.

